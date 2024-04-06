ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC: Get $225 bonus for NC State-Purdue matchup

Bet on NC State's Final Four matchup and more March Madness with a massive bonus from ESPN BET. The Wolfpack face Purdue for a spot in Monday's National Championship game, and new North Carolina bettors can tackle the action with a $225 bonus from our ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC.

ESPN BET North Carolina $225! BONUS BETS! SIGN UP NOW STARNC Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

Apply the code here and place as little as $10 on any prop to receive an instant $225 in bonus bets. ESPN BET's bonus is suited for wagering NC State-Purdue and Alabama-UConn in the Final Four. In addition, ESPN BET will match your first deposit by 200% (max. $500 in Cashback).

ESPN BET Final Four promo: Bet $10, claim instant $225 bonus in NC

The Tar Heel State has special treatment from ESPN BET. With the Wolfpack playing in their first Final Four matchup since 1983, all NC customers who use the code STARNC activate a "Bet $10, Get $225″ promo. A meager $10 wager on any spread, moneyline, over/under, or player prop registers a $225 bonus, win or lose. Your bonus bets can lead to cold, hard cash this weekend and beyond.

NC State is a decisive 9.5-point underdog to 1-seed Purdue. Being on the wrong end of a point spread is nothing new for the 11-seed Wolfpack, who took down 2-seed Marquette and 4-seed Duke to win the South Region. If it's any consolation, Alabama is an even larger underdog, with the 4-seed Crimson Tide at +11.5 against UConn, the top overall seed and the defending champion.

ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC: How to register

The "Bet $10, Get $225″ offer is only available in North Carolina. Here's a step-by-step guide for how ESPN BET's registration process works for the Final Four.

Open ESPN BET here and hit the "Sign Up" button to create an account.

and hit the "Sign Up" button to create an account. Enter all vital account information, including name and date of birth.

When prompted, type in the ESPN BET NC promo code STARNC .

You must input the code to qualify for the bonus.



. You must input the code to qualify for the bonus. Deposit $10+ through any valid payment method.

Place a $10+ real money wager on the Final Four betting market.

Receive $225 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Bettors should expect eight (8) $25 bonus bets to arrive moments after your first bet. A ninth $25 stake will drop into your account after 24-48 hours.

Final Four odds boosts

Every ESPN BET customer in North Carolina can tail the site's featured odds boosts. Sadly, the best boosts are ones that go against the Wolfpack:

Purdue and UConn each win by 8+ points (was +135, now +155)

Purdue and UConn each win by 10+ points (was +225, now +240)

Purdue to win by 11+ points and Alabama to cover +8.5 (was +440, now +490)

On the plus side, ESPN BET has more promos for NC gamblers. First, place a $20 wager on any 2+ leg CBB parlay, and ESPN BET will issue an automatic $20 bonus bet. Second, your first $10+ cash wager on any live NCAA Tournament market triggers a $10 bonus bet, no questions asked. That's $30 in wagers that ESPN BET covers with matching bonuses.

Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.