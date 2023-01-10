BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.

Farabee's goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee's goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period.

Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.

MacEwen opened the scoring at 2:04 of the first when a pass from Patrick Brown glanced off him and past Anderson. Farabee made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the first after an Owen Power gaffe and fired a wrist shot past Anderson. Cates made it 3-0 when he buried a rebound off a Travis Konecny shot in front.

COMRIE ACTIVATED

Sabres goalie Eric Comrie was activated from injured reserve on Monday. Comrie has been out of action since he sustained a lower-body injury Nov. 16 against Ottawa. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was loaned to AHL Rochester to make room on the roster.

JOKIHARJU STATUS

Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been out since Dec. 9, when he was injured in a game against Pittsburgh. Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams said the team will update Jokiharju's status Tuesday; it's expected he'll be ready to return to the Sabres lineup as soon as this week.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Sabres: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

