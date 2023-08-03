Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ernest Scott will coach the Timberwolves' G League team in Des Moines this season.

The team announced Scott's hiring with the Iowa Wolves, and the promotion of Nathan Bubes and Michael DiBenedetto to assistant coaches in Iowa.

Jeff Newton, who coached Iowa last season, will be with the Timberwolves as an assistant coach/quality control coach on Chris Finch's staff this season.

Scott has been an assistant at Iowa the past two seasons, and was an assistant for the G League South Bay Lakers for two years before that.

A former all-conference player at Valdosta State, Scott played 13 seasons of professional basketball, including in Europe and New Zealand. He and Iowa Wolves GM Jonathan Wallace are the only coach/GM combo in the G League who also played in the league.

The Timberwolves also named Josh Gershon assistant GM of the Iowa Wolves and James White a player development assistant.