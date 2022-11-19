Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Judd Erickson threw two first-half touchdown passes and San Diego beat Morehead State 14-9 Saturday in the season finale for both teams.

Erickson completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards with two interceptions.

Vance Jefferson caught a 7-yard TD pass from Erickson that capped a 10-play, 96-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and opened the scoring late in the first quarter. Re-al Mitchell — who had 10 carries for 66 yards rushing — scored on a 3-yard reception to give San Diego (5-5, 4-3 Pioneer League) a 14-0 lead just before halftime.

Carter Cravens scored on a 1-yard run for Morehead State (2-9, 1-7). The Eagles lost their last six games, and seven of the last eight, this season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25