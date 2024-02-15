Part of me (the part that doesn't commute) is relieved it can still snow here. Wednesday night's burst of snow was an overachiever — it punched above it's weight with 6.9 inches, a new Feb. 14 snowfall record for MSP. But there was a wide swath of 5- to 7-inch amounts, the most since Halloween.

Get out and roll around in all that Minnesota powder between now and Sunday, because most of the crunchy canopy of white in your yard will be gone by this time next week.

Today will probably be the only colder-than-average day this February, with highs near 20 degrees under a pleading sun. Temperatures rebound this weekend with a few 40-degree days next week. Unusual warmth lingers into late February with a shot at 50 degrees. Snow conditions will peak today and slowly deteriorate next week, as March-like warmth sweeps in from the Pacific, weeks ahead of schedule. Maybe take a few photos/videos of the snow.

This will probably be an even milder winter than 1877-78. Odds favor the mildest Minnesota winter on record since 1871. Who knew?