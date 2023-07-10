Think of the International Day of Music as an opportunity to throw off the bonds that internet algorithms have placed on your musical tastes. Head to Orchestra Hall on Saturday and you'll experience the Twin Cities' most eclectic one-day music festival, where a square block of downtown Minneapolis becomes a sprawling buffet of musical diversity.

Of course there's classical, and excellent stuff at that, courtesy of renowned pianist Jon Kimura Parker and the Minnesota Orchestra. But there's nearly as much African music, hip-hop and pop, and you can spice up your musical diet with some klezmer, jazz, Celtic, blues and Latin folk. There's a whole stage devoted to dance, too. And it's all free.

With 13½ hours of music and dance on four stages, it has the potential to be a kind of "Choose your own adventure" experience in which you see where your ears lead you. Or you could treat it like musical speed dating — pop by one of the stages, catch about 15 minutes of music by a given act and move on.

If planning an itinerary is more your style, here are some suggestions:

Before the onslaught of musical decision-making, enjoy the modern dance of Amanda Sachs and Elena Hollenhorst outside on Peavey Plaza, 12:15-1 p.m. Down the block at 11th Street and Marquette Avenue, the Cedar Cultural Center curates the Global Grooves Stage. Up first there are the African rhythms of Douala Soul Collective, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

Now comes the classical. Members of the Minnesota Orchestra will offer some intimate chamber music for two or three musicians, culminating in a Claude Debussy trio for flute, viola and harp that should be ideal for those seeking calm and beauty, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Target Atrium. If you want something more invigorating, there's the Di Bayke Klezmer Band on the Global Grooves Stage, 2-2:45 p.m., and jazz from students at the Walker West Music Academy in Orchestra Hall's Main Auditorium, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

After a taste of Celtic from Dick Hensold and Patsy O'Brien, 3-3:45 p.m., Target Atrium, African music from Duniya Drum & Dance, 3:15-4 p.m., Peavey Plaza, or pop and hip-hop through a Hmong lens from Cydi Yang, 3:30-4:15 p.m., Global Grooves Stage, consider more chamber music from Minnesota Orchestra musicians, this time featuring pianist Parker joining them for a piece by former Police drummer Stewart Copeland, 4:15-5:15 p.m., Main Auditorium.

Catch a little blues from a Native American perspective from Bluedog, 5-5:45 p.m., Global Grooves Stage, then head back into the Main Auditorium, where pianist Parker will join the Cuban American Youth Orchestra as they premiere a work by Jorge Amado, 6-6:45 p.m. Or experience another creative dance troupe rooted in hip-hop, Meridian Movement Company, 6:15-7 p.m., Peavey Plaza.

As evening comes on, you'll find a gifted young classical pianist who's also a singer-songwriter, Luke Turner, 6:45-7:30 p.m., Target Atrium, a mix of musical styles from several Latin American countries from Alma Andina, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Global Grooves Stage, and the Heart and Soul Drum Academy on a Peavey Plaza side stage, 7:45-8:20 p.m.

Then comes the evening's main event, when Chia Hsuan-Lin conducts the Minnesota Orchestra in a Peavey Plaza concert during which church bells will ring out over downtown Minneapolis during the finale from Antonin Dvořák's Eighth Symphony, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

If you're not exhausted yet, the BRKFST Dance Company surely will get your adrenaline up with a showcase of their break-dancing-based work in the company of DJ Carnage the Executioner, 9:30-10:30 p.m., Orchestra Hall lobby. Or close your day with sunny guitar pop from Miloe & the Kabeyas in the Main Auditorium, 10:30-11:30 p.m.

International Day of Music

When: 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Sat.

Where: In and around Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

Tickets: Free, information at minnesotaorchestra.org

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities classical music writer. Reach him at wordhub@yahoo.com.