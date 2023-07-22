Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BRISBANE, Australia — England edged out Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women's World Cup opener Saturday for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament.

England dominated possession in the first half but had to wait until the 29th minute for Stanway to convert from the spot. She was awarded a second shot on a VAR review after her first attempt was well saved by Kerly Theus diving full stretch to her right.

The Group D game between the No. 4 and the 53rd-ranked teams was tense from start to finish with Haiti forward Melchie Dumornay regularly troubling the England defense.

Theus made a succession of saves to thwart England's chances of increasing its margin and then Haiti went within inches of a stunning late equalizer.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a crucial reflex save in the 81st in a close-range, one-on-one with substitute forward Roseline Éloissaint.

It was a second key moment from the keeper. Just after halftime Dumornay lashed a powerful right-foot shot that forced Earps into a save.

It was an impressive debut in front of a 44,369 crowd from Haiti, one of the last three teams to qualify for the biggest Women's World Cup ever staged.

Despite being in control in the first half, England was far from convincing against a Haiti lineup that got numbers back in defense.

Dumornay was threatening on the counter and made inroads after having some early medical treatment. After a long upfield pass in the 35th, she didn't quite connect with a cross from the right as she attempted a bicycle kick from inside the area.

England was missing some key performers from its title triumph at Euro 2022 but would have been expecting a more polished display.

Alessia Russo started up front and created opportunities but wasn't able to convert them. Approaching the hour, she forced two saves from Theus within a minute, while Haiti was down to 10 players with inspirational skipper Nérilia Mondésir getting treatment on a left ankle injury.

Russo's header in the 64th was tipped over the crossbar by Theus, the seventh save from the Haiti goalkeeper. Millie Bright also fired over the crossbar minutes later.

Both teams are back in action Friday, with England moving to Sydney and likely to make lineup changes to face Denmark, and Haiti meeting China in Adelaide.

The Haiti team, drawing on players based mainly in France and the U.S., aims to bring some positive news to a country in turmoil.

The team has l imited sponsors, its training center is closed because of gang violence and some of its biggest fans can't afford a TV to watch the World Cup.

