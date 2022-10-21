Favorite room: Outdoor theater/bar.

Created by: Natthan and Jessie Osterberg, St. Louis Park.

The back story: For years, a large section of the Osterbergs' backyard sat empty. It was time to make use of the space.

It "once housed a playset for our daughters when they were younger and, as they outgrew it, it was basically an empty wasteland," Natthan said. "As a family, we have always enjoyed setting up a portable screen to watch movies outside, so we thought we could do something a little more permanent."

How it was created: First, the Osterbergs designed a gazebo. "It's got two full walls and the front is wide open and the other side is a half wall where the bar top is," Natthan said. "We wanted to figure out a way to make it so you could protect from the elements if need be, but we also wanted it to be open because that's the whole point of being outside — to have the sun and the breeze."

The Osterbergs sourced materials — including a tin roof, reclaimed barn wood walls and granite bar top — on their own and enlisted Telos of Eden Prairie to build the 12-by-12-foot structure.

Costs: $16,000.

Finishing touches: The Osterbergs outfitted the room with loveseats and chairs. They had audio and visual equipment installed. Design splurges include having Canvas Craft of Otsego create and install curtains ($1,200) made out of the same rolldown tarp material used for boat covers.

"[The curtains] protect us from the elements when we need it," Natthan said. "They have ropes attached to them and they roll up or down and they have buckles to secure them."

The new favorite room: The Osterbergs and their two high school-aged daughters spend family time in the yard once more. The gazebo connects to the existing fire pit and lawn area.

"What started as a simple idea morphed into a space that is used almost more than our actual house," Natthan said. "We watch TV out here into the end of December, using the fire pit for warmth, entertaining friends and family for eight or nine months out of the year. It's great for gatherings."

