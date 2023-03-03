Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: We dealt with the news of the day on a special episode Thursday after Lindsay Whalen stepped down as Gophers women's basketball coach. On this show, host Michael Rand got into more of the emotion of the day — one that stood in stark contrast to men's basketball coach Ben Johnson's uplifting Thursday on two fronts.

9:00: Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey joins the show for a discussion of the offseason pursuit of Carlos Correa, the assembly of this year's roster and the rules changes that will shape a lot of what transpires in 2023.

32:00: New look for the Wild, but same results.'

