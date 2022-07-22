As if a trip across an ocean wasn't taxing enough this week for players in the 3M Open who also played last week at St. Andrews, Tony Finau and Emiliano Grillo drew the late-early side of the draw at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Meaning they finished Round 1 Thursday evening and were right back at it on little sleep Friday morning.

Who needs rest, anyway?

Grillo posted a 6-under-par 65 on Friday in near calm conditions to get to 10 under for the tournament. That's one better than Englishman Callum Tarren, who flirted with the course record (62) before settling for a 63 to reach 8 under. Finau's 3-under 68 got him to 7 under joining Robert Streb three strokes back with the afternoon wave of golfers still to finish.

First-round co-leader Scott Piercy started with four birdies to get to 10 under in the afternoon.

Grillo kickstarted his round with a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 3 and then accentuated with a 40-footer for eagle on No. 6. He added two more birdies before missing a 7-foot eagle putt on No. 12 and following it up with his lone bogey of the day at the par-3 13th.

Finau started on the back nine and was 2 under through his first eight holes before coming to the signature 18th. He drew a 3-iron from 233 yards away in the short rough in front of the large pond and misfired. His ball cleared the water but landed on the high side of the tiered green – 102 feet away.

He three-putted for par.

"That was quite a tricky putt, I had to play a lot of break, but I had to get the speed just right," Finau said. "[But] I'll take that putt after kind of a scare with the second shot."

Streb had a far shorter eagle putt on 18, 35 feet, and left it 2 inches from the lip to tap-in for a 4-under 67. Streb was dialed-in with his irons, too, placing a 177-yard approach shot to within a foot on No. 14.

With half the field still to play, the projected cut line was 1 over as of 1:30 p.m. Players at that number include defending champion Cameron Champ, who birdied four of his last five holes to give himself a chance to play the weekend.