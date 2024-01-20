Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid scored 36 points, Tyrese Maxey had 32 and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to their fourth straight win with a 124-109 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

It was the franchise-record 19th straight game of 30 points or more for Embiid, the NBA's leading scorer. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

Maxey, who also had five assists, has scored 20 or more points in 11 straight games.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs added 16 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The 76ers won for the ninth straight time on the road with Embiid in the lineup. They are 2-6 away from home without him.

Embiid and Maxey did all the scoring during an 11-0 run that lifted the 76ers to a 62-52 lead late in the first half. Embiid's three baskets during that stretch included an 18-foot jumper, a 3-pointer and a thunderous dunk after his underhand scoop off the backboard.

Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pointers to help Philadelphia stretch a 12-point lead to as many as 22 early in the fourth quarter.

Nine Magic players scored in the first quarter and Orlando shot 62% to lead 34-32 despite 15 points by Embiid.

INJURIES

Magic forward Franz Wagner missed his eighth straight game with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

Magic: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

