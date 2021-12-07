Minnesota United said Monday it is investigating allegations star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso struck with a gun and threatened a minor back home in Argentina last weekend.

The club released a statement that addressed media reports that indicated the prosecutor's office in his hometown of Cordoba is investigating.

"We are aware of the alleged incident involved Emanuel Reynoso," the statement said. "We are taking this matter seriously and are in the process of gathering as much information as we can. We have no further comment at this time."

Argentina daily newspaper La Nacion reported Cordoba authorities are investigating whether Reynoso, 26, attacked a boy under 16 in the face with the butt of a pistol late Saturday night in a Cordoba neighborhood.

Reynoso played three seasons with his hometown Talleres team from 2014 to '17 before he played three more seasons with famed Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires. The Loons acquired him in August 2020 for a Minnesota United record $5 million transfer fee.

He set MLS playoff records for assists, recording three each in consecutive games, while leading the Loons to the Western Conference final at Seattle two seasons ago.

The Loons lost a first-round playoff game at Portland last month after the team lost its first four games and yet made the playoffs, seeded fifth among seven Western Conference playoff teams led largely by Reynoso's playmaking skills.

Reynoso returned home to Argentina to spend the offseason.