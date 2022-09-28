Minnesota United on Wednesday signed star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to a three-year designated player contract with a club option that could keep him with the Loons through the 2026 season.

He turns 27 next month and has signed on to stay in Minnesota until he's almost 32.

"When you get an opportunity to sign an MVP-type player, you want to keep them type of players around," Loons coach Adrian Heath said.

Wednesday's signing does that for a team that currently is in the seventh and final Western Conference playoff spot with two games remaining.

The Loons still could finish in fourth place and earn a first-round home playoff game — or they could miss the playoffs altogether.

Heath made Reynoso one of his 12 coach's picks for August's MLS All-Star Game played at Allianz Field and has always maintained he is a MVP talent if only he would score as many goals as he creates for teammates.

"I know what the reputation of Rey is outside the club, within the league," Heath said. "We're just pleased he has committed the main part of his career to us and now we have to build around him, to put the right pieces that will allow him to flourish. That's what the aim will be over the next few years."

The Loons since July have signed veterans Bakaye Dibassy, Robin Lod and now Reynoso to new contracts starting next season.

Reynoso arrived in MLS and Minnesota in September 2020 from famed club Boca Juniors back home in his Argentina and played 13 games leading the Loons to the Western Conference finals and within minutes of reaching the MLS Cup final his first season in Minnesota.

He set a MLS Cup playoffs record by recording three assists in consecutive games and played a goal in all eight goals — assisted on seven, scored one — the Loons scored during that playoff season.

He scored five goals and had 10 assists while starting 28 of 29 games last season. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in 27 games interrupted by injury and suspension, but transformed by the arrival of his wife and child this season in another land and league.

"It takes time to settle," Heath said. "Some never settle."

Through it all, Heath has urged him to score more.

"He has had a better year in terms of that," Heath said. "I still think there's a lot more of that to come."

The Loons sought to sign him in a new deal that will keep him here during his prime.

The feeling was mutual apparently.

"The truth is since the first day I arrived, they treated me very well. I feel like a family here," Reynoso said in the news release. "I'm thankful for the club, the technical staff, and all of my teammates. I'm very happy and content, as well as my family. To be able to extend my contract is good for me, good for my family. We're very happy here in Minnesota. I'm going to give my best to this lovely club, who gave me everything."

Added Heath: He enjoys it here. I think me and him have a really good working relationship. I don't sugar coat things with him and I think he appreciates that at times. Now we have to build on this. Nine, 10 goals he has got this year has to be 10 to 15 next year. He's capable of doing that and if he does, then he puts himself in that upper echelon of players."