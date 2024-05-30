Emanuel Reynoso's tumultuous time with Minnesota United has come to an end.

The Loons announced Thursday that they have transferred Reynoso to Club Tijuana of Liga MX for an undisclosed fee.

The move opens both a designated player and international slot for the Loons ahead of the summer transfer window.

"We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United," Loons chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad said in the news release. "The club wishes him the best in the future."

Reynoso, 28, a midfielder from Argentina, was an MLS All-Star for the Loons in 2022 and scored 24 goals and 37 assists in 95 career MLS games. He held one of three designated player spots for the Loons.

But he has played just 30 minutes this season and angered the team again when he went home to Argentina, missed a key green card appointment and took nearly two months to return.

This came after a long absence for Reynoso to start last season. MLS suspended Reynoso for not reporting to the team. When he returned, he said, through a translator, that the issue was "with my family, a problem with my daughter. Thankful to God that I was able to solve it and be here in Minnesota, which is what I wanted most, to be here."

Minnesota United originally paid $5 million for Reynoso when he joined the team from Boca Juniors in 2020.

This season, his contract with the Loons was paying him $2.25 million in guaranteed compensation, according to the Players Association. He had a four-year contract with the Loons that ran through 2026.

The Loons are 7-3-4 and have found scoring from the likes of Tani Oluwaseyi (six goals), Robin Lod (four), Sang Bin Jeong (three) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (three). The team will miss Reynoso's playmaking ability, but Lod is back from knee surgery and has eight assists.

When it comes to Reynoso, this time, the Loons were ready to move on.