Majestic elms towered above city sidewalks and filled out the canopy of dense Midwestern forests with their graceful, arching branches — until Dutch Elm disease took down millions of them.

Now, hopes of revitalizing the species are taking root across Minnesota. Most recently, dozens of youth gathered Saturday in Bloomington to plant about 80 American elm trees, each just six or seven feet high. The spindly trees are pioneers that University of Minnesota researchers say could spur a comeback.

"We would like to see elms restored to their prominent ecological role," said Rob Venette, the director of the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center at the University of Minnesota and a biologist with the U.S. Forest Service.

The American elm was an important component of wetland forests when Dutch Elm disease arrived in the U.S., said Linda Haugen, plant pathologist for the U.S. Forest Service.

"It really roared through Minnesota probably in the '70s and '80s and we really noticed it in our cities and our towns," Haugen said. "It killed a very high proportion of our American elms."

In 1977, there were 1.3 million American elms with a diameter greater than 21 inches in Minnesota, Haugen said. Ninety-five percent of those are gone, leaving fewer than 60,000 big elms.

There are young American elm trees in forests today, but few larger than a foot in diameter. By that point they typically die from Dutch Elm disease, even now, she said.

The University of Minnesota Elm Selection Program is broader than Saturday's event, which was notable because it was the project's only public planting opportunity so far, said Ryan Murphy, a researcher in the department of forest resources at the University of Minnesota.

The project, which began the early 2000s, was among the first large-scale efforts to work with "survivor elms" in Minnesota, Murphy said, and so far most of its trees have survived the planting process.

Haugen said both the university and the U.S. Forest Service, which also has elm revitalization projects elsewhere, are trying to find more varieties of disease-resistant elms and sometimes collaborate.

The Minnesota project, funded through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation, has planted over 200 disease-resistant elms, Murphy said. Those trees are sprinkled across several sites, including Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, Elm Creek Park Reserve in the northwest metro and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen.

The question, though, is whether the trees will resist Dutch Elm disease long-term.

'Survivor' elms take the lead

It's not clear how Dutch Elm Disease came to the United States, Venette said, but it probably arrived in "some sort of infested wood material." The disease is caused by a fungus, and spreads when people move wood or bark beetles carry it to a new area.

The disease didn't kill every American elm tree — it "left behind some survivors," Venette said, and those became the basis of the project.

Murphy said they use those hardy trees to grow the next generation.

First, someone identifies a "survivor" elm tree, one that was thriving despite other elms' death. It might be in someone's yard or a park, he said.

He then takes cuttings from that tree and grafts each to a seedling elm and then grows them in the nursery. Once they are big enough, the researchers infect the trees with Dutch Elm disease fungus and wait to see whether they're actually disease-resistant or just survived by luck. Many die, he said.

The ones that live are planted as part of the project.

Venette said the project's end goal is diversifying Minnesota forests, an effort that has taken on more urgency as the state is losing so many ash trees to the Emerald Ash Borer now, he said

"We also care about it in light of climate change," Venette said. "This is a really nice way to sequester carbon."

Saturday's tree planting event also gave young people the opportunity to experience science in action. Teens from the Green Crew, the youth program of Izaak Walton League's Minnesota Valley chapter, pitched in along with Boy Scouts units and students from eight metro-area high schools.

Youth from the Green Crew will help university researchers care for the 80 Bloomington trees.

"I heard all these stories about big trees ... that used to cover the streets in arcs and I wanted them back," said Hannah Barisonzi, the Green Crew's co-founder and a freshman at the Blake School. "This is about restoring the earth."