Elle King

The once bluesy, rootsy "Ex's and Oh's" hitmaker is trying her hand at country music on this year's "Come Get Your Wife," her third album. She hit a bull's-eye and No. 1 with "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," her spirited duet with Miranda Lambert. King definitely cranks up the sound, adds a taste of twang and serves up Nashville touchstones like cheatin,' drinkin' and Jesus. But she does it with swagger and smarts that suggest country fans should give her a shot while throwing back a double shot. With Red Clay Strays. (7:30 p.m. Sun. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th St. Place, St. Paul, $40-$65, axs.com)

JON BREAM

'Feast'

Vengeance is on the mind of the lone character in a play set after a feast. Vengeance and chicken paprikash. Isabel Nelson plays the mother of mythological creature Grendel, a sea hag who asks questions about mercy and sin. Meanwhile, theatergoers will be served a meal at the Black Forest Inn, functioning as both restaurant and theater. Four performances are preceded at 5 p.m. by related piece "Beowulf." (6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., also March 13, 20 and 23. Ends March 25, $55-$65/show only $20-$30, 1 E. 26th St., Mpls., walkingshadow.org)

CHRIS HEWITT

'Smelling Elon's Musk'

The Brave New Workshop's latest revue is a full-fledged attack on the rich with the Twitter and Tesla bigwig taking much of the heat. There's also a running joke about corporate sponsorship that may compel you to end the evening with a trip to McDonald's. Relative newcomer Isabella Dunsieth blends in well with the cast's three veterans, bringing an upbeat attitude to even the most scathing sketches. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 4:30 p.m. Sat. Through May 20. $35-$40. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. bravenewworkshop.org)

NEAL JUSTIN

Minnesota Orchestra

Finnish clarinetist Kari Kriikku is one of his instrument's most celebrated soloists, not only in tackling traditional repertoire but in bringing new works to life. He makes his Minnesota Orchestra debut with a new clarinet concerto by fellow Finn Kaija Saariaho, called "D'om le Vrai Sens," a work that requires the soloist to wander about the hall while playing. Guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk will also lead the orchestra in George Walker's "Icarus in Orbit" and Dvorak's most sorrowful symphony, his Seventh. (8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $12-$89; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Subtronics

Fresh off selling out Los Angeles' Kia Forum and heading into festival dates at Ultra Music and Bonnaroo, this bass-music-heavy and dubstep-tinged Philadelphia DJ and his hi-fi visual show have turned into one of the biggest breakout acts of late in electronic dance music. Case in point: He's booked to play two nights at Minneapolis' big EDM hub on his Antifractal Tour, and the second night is already sold out. There are different openers each night, including Getter on Night 1 and Peekaboo on Night 2. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $57 on Fri., resale tickets only Sat., ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Cory Wong

The hyper-prolific Shoreview guitarist has gone extra funky with a bluegrass twist and jazz-fusion sojourns on his latest project, 2022's "Power Station," which features a Princely tune called "First Avenue" and all-star guests Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Billy Strings, Lindsay Ell, Sierra Hull, Chromeo and Nate Smith. Wong even has Wooten, a funk master bassist, on tour with him. Never one to sit still, Wong has already dropped "The Power Station Live (West Coast)" this year while the gang is still on tour. Trousdale opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th St. Place, St. Paul, $34.50-$55, axs.com)

J.B.

'It's Physical'

Minnesota-based choreographer Jennifer Glaws of Jagged Moves teams up with sculpture artist and set designer Jess Kiel-Wornson once again for a performance that probes the barriers and nuance to how we communicate with each other. Glaws and Kiel-Wornson last collaborated on the Jagged Moves production "Touch Code," where the visual component was a major player in the overall experience of the work. This time, Glaws employs projections with the help of videographer Cully Gallagher. Four dancers will perform in the three-hour project — audience members can show up and leave at any point. (5:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., noon-3 p.m. Sun., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $15-$25, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Titus Andronicus

The boisterous New Jersey punk band went through a dramatic transition since its last time around, with frontman Patrick Stickles coming to a personal reckoning of sorts and dealing with the death of his cousin and the band's keyboardist, Matt "Money" Miller. That turmoil and an extra dose of Springsteen-esque epic musicality come to a head on the group's powerful new album, "The Will to Live." The always-explosive hell-raisers are joined by the Country Westerns, a promising new Nashville twang-rock band on Fat Possum Records. (Sat. 9 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $18-$20, axs.com)

C.R.

Free First Saturday

Walker Art Center's Kids' Film Fair is back with a collection of international animated short films in person and online. Families can view relaxed screenings in the Walker Cinema as well as the Bentson Mediatheque with films from Canada, France, Argentina and more. Along with free gallery admission, participate in animation-inspired art activities. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org.)