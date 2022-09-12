NEW YORK — Glamour was back Monday at the Emmys with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars walked the gold carpet in sticky Los Angeles humidity.

Lower, from "Severance," donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.

"It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it," Lower told The Associated Press.

There were plenty of figure-hugging looks and Old Hollywood glam. Connie Britton was in goddess gown by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape like effect at the back. Elle Fanning wanted to honor the creatives on her show, "Catherine," so she wore a black and pink gown embellished at the chest designed by Sharon Long. Fanning's hair was in a pulled-back bob.

"I've always been inspired by the Old Hollywood glam of the '50s," said Fanning, a first-time nominee.

Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel helped kick off the parade of fashion, she in a bold black armor-esque Jean Paul Gaultier Couture mini and he in a white print tuxedo jacket, eschewing the usual evening black. Royal blue on Sarah Thompson (a "Yellowjackets" writer), marigold yellow and more — bright color was a strong starter of the night.

"I'm quite warm, I'm in a three-piece suit. I love this suit, but I wasn't expecting the heat," Patel said.

Natasha Rothwell of "The White Lotus" chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of "Severance" was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings.

"I'm such a fan of his line. It's elegant but still has a sense of humor," Tullock said.

Stalter, from "Hacks, was in burned out velvet by Norma Kamali. She had a faux red rose pinned between her breasts.

"It took my breath away and my words. It's kind of a sexy dress. It's wild like me," she said.

Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato's hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train. And the men? Phil Dunster of "Ted Lasso" went for burgundy tux with black lapels, though his Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and lots of other men stayed with black.

Emily Heller, meanwhile, went in a different direction. She had a "Kick Me" sign on the back of her short floral dress, and a bit of toilet paper stuck to one shoe.

___

Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this story.