The last uncommitted player from Minnesota's top 10 football recruits for 2023 revealed his decision Tuesday, when Moorhead three-star defensive lineman Elinneus Davis said he will play for Washington.

Davis tweeted he is "110% committed" to the Huskies.

Davis, 6-3 and 295 pounds, had listed the Huskies, Gophers and Iowa State as his three finalists. He visited the Gophers on June 10 and later visited Iowa State and Washington.

Recruiting services Rivals and 247Sports list Davis in the top five among Minnesota recruits who will be seniors in the fall. He's fifth in the state overall and No. 122 among defensive linemen nationally according to 247Sports' composite. Rivals has him second in the state overall and 32nd nationally among defensive linemen.

Davis is the last of 247Sports' Minnesota top 10 to commit, and seven of them chose the Gophers. Only Cooper defensive end Jaxon Howard (ranked first in the state), Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen (sixth) and Davis plan to play elsewhere. Howard picked LSU, and Hanson chose Iowa State.

Howard, an edge rusher who also played tight end at Cooper, is ranked the 96th-best national recruit overall in 247Sports' composite. He was heavily recruited by college football powers and received 60 scholarship offers, including from most of the Big Ten and SEC teams.

The other members of the 247Sports Minnesota top 10, each committed to the Gophers: offensive linemen Jerome Williams of Osseo, Greg Johnson of Prior Lake and Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville, tight end Sam Peters of Maple Grove, defensive lineman Martin Owusu of Prior Lake, linebacker Alex Elliott of Hutchinson and safety Garrison Monroe of Shakopee.

Anoka 280-pound offensive tackle Grant Chapman is now the top uncommitted Minnesotan. 247Sports ranks him 11th in the state and 112nd nationally at his position.

The early period for signing letters of intent for Division I football players begins Dec. 21.