CALGARY, Alberta — Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists and Jonathan Huberdeau ended an 11-game scoring drought, leading the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Mackenzie Weegar, Dillon Dube and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary (6-8-2), which improved to 4-1-1 in its last six games. Huberdeau added an assist.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves and won his third straight game after a seven-game winless skid. He improved to 4-6-1 on the season.

Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (12-4-1), which lost for just the second time in nine games. Casey DeSmith finished with 34 saves in his first loss of the season.

Vancouver defenseman Filip Hronek had his 11-game point streak snapped.

After Vancouver opened the scoring midway through the first period, the Flames scored the next four goals.

Calgary pulled even at 17:53 when Weegar took a drop pass from AJ Greer and ripped a 40-foot wrist shot over DeSmith's blocker.

The Flames took their first lead at 10:49 of the second when Rasmus Andersson's slap shot squeaked through DeSmith's pads and Dube reached behind him to knock it over the line.

Calgary increased its lead to 3-1 with 36 seconds remaining in the period. In what proved to be the eventual winner, Hanifin carried the puck deep into the Canucks' end and scored with a shot inside the far post.

But the biggest ovation – and celebration -- of the night came 5:53 into the third period when Huberdeau got a pass from Backlund and from the side of the net, zipped a shot under the crossbar.

Huberdeau, who's in the second season of an $84-million, eight-year deal, entered the game with just seven points in 15 games. Two seasons ago, he had a 115-point season with the Florida Panthers.

After Hoglander's goal at 10:06 cut Calgary's lead to 4-2, Huberdeau assisted on Lindholm's empty netter at 18:08. Lindholm had also been struggling, having gone pointless in nine of his last 10 games.

Off to its fastest start in franchise history, Vancouver opened the scoring at 9:36 on a power play. Pettersson's one-timer from the faceoff dot completed a slick passing sequence with Quinn Hughes and JT Miller.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Flames: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

