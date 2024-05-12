DENVER — Elias Díaz had two hits including a tiebreaking single in a six-run seventh inning, Ryan McMahon tied a career high with four hits, and Colorado won its first series of the season with an 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night.

The Rockies, who had lost 11 of their first 12 series and split the other, won their third straight game for the first time this season.

Jacob Stallings had a two-run single and Charlie Blackmon had a two-run double in the seventh, when the Rockies scored all six runs with two outs. Blackmon had his 599th career extra-base hit, tying Larry Walker for second in franchise history.

''A lot of two-out RBIs, momentum-shifters," Blackmon said. ''We capitalized on their guys not executing really well and made the most of it and did a great job offensively.

"Guys feel good about themselves right now. It seems like we've done a little bit of everything recently. Played defense really well, pitched good, bullpen great and finally got some hitting. We'll try to keep it going.''

Leody Taveras had two hits including a 389-foot homer off Jake Bird to give the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh just as a light rain began.

''I've seen it so many times here," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. ''It just gets contagious with hits, a few walks, balls falling in."

Tyler Kinley (2-0) got out of a two-out, two-on situation by striking out Adolis García on a slider to end the seventh.

David Robertson (2-1) did not retire any of the four batters he faced after entering with a 3-2 lead and a runner on second base with two outs in the seventh.

Jordan Beck singled to open the seventh off Jose Leclerc and was sacrificed to second before Robertson entered. McMahon singled to tie the game, took second on a wild pitch and scored Díaz's go-ahead single. Robertson hit Sean Bouchard and walked Brenton Doyle before Cole Winn entered and gave up hits to Stallings and Blackmon.

''Really just lost all control,'' said Robertson, who entered with an 0.87 ERA. ''Couldn't find the strike zone. The last time this happened to me was in 2017 in the playoffs. Gave up four runs and didn't get an out. It's a frustrating night for me. Have to be better than that if we are going to win a ball game.''

Texas starter Andrew Heaney gave up eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in five innings.

Heaney has not issued a walk in his last 28 innings, since the first inning of an 8-3 loss to Atlanta on April 19. He has given up four runs over 18 innings his last three starts without receiving a decision.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner gave up two hits in four scoreless innings before the Rangers scored twice in the fifth for a 2-1 lead. He struck out García with two on and two out to end the inning.

Hunter Goodman hit a 444-foot homer leading off the third inning for the Rockies.

Colorado manager Bud Black was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Fairchild following a play in which Rockies' leadoff man Ezeqiuel Tovar was called out for over-sliding second on a stolen base attempt to end the fifth inning. Black argued after umpires ruled that the Rockies did not begin a potential appeal in time.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer (thumb) has not begun throwing again but is ''coming along with the rehab,'' manager Bruce Bochy said. ''Improvement is starting to happen.'' … OF Evan Carter (low back tightness) was a late scratch from the starting lineup. ''For this to flare up at this point in the season, there is a little concern,'' Bochy said. Carter missed much of the 2021 minor league season with a stress fracture in his back.

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (back) and 1B/OF Kris Bryant (back) are scheduled to begin rehab assignments at Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday. Bryant, who has not played since April 13, took batting practice and did running drills before the game and could join the team on Monday.. … LHP Kyle Freehand (elbow) played catch for a third straight day Saturday, gradually increasing his intensity. He is a week to 10 days from throwing off a mound, manager Bud Black said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Jose Ureña (1-2, 3.86 ERA) will make his second start of the season after giving up one earned run in five innings in a victory at Oakland on Tuesday.

Rockies: TBA LHP Ty Blach (0-1, 3.46 ERA) will make his second start of the season.

