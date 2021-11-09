KINGSTON, R.I. — Ishmael Leggett had 18 points and Ishmael El-Amin posted 13 points as Rhode Island got past Boston University 71-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Jeremy Sheppard added 12 points and Makhi Mitchell had 11 points and three blocks for Rhode Island.

Javante McCoy had 19 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte added 11 points, and Sukhmail Mathon had 11 rebounds.

