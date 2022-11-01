I'm running for Congress to solve problems and get things done. I'm focused on strengthening our democracy, fighting to protect reproductive freedom, making health care, housing and child care more affordable, investing in education, attracting good jobs, protecting our seniors and addressing climate change.

I'm running because I believe when we invest in people, we all do better.

I was raised in a rural township. My parents married after my father returned from Vietnam and became a firefighter. They started their life together in a trailer park. My parents divorced when I was five because of my father's addiction to alcohol. My mother struggled to care for me and my sister, and for a short time we received government assistance. I worked my way through college with additional support from financial assistance and student loans, attending graduate school at the University of Minnesota.

I've been teaching economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth since 2004 and live in Duluth with my husband, a criminologist, and our two sons.

As I've been traveling throughout the district, I've found a common theme. People are tired of the polarization and disinformation that has divided our communities and threatened our democracy. They want elected officials solving problems and delivering results.

I have a strong track record of doing both over the last eight years as a state legislator by finding compromise and working with members of all parties. I've championed and passed bills lowering health care and education costs, protecting vulnerable senior citizens, investing in infrastructure (including essential broadband), protecting the environment and closing corporate tax loopholes. And in a contentious year when not many large investment bills crossed the finish line, I passed bills that invest in human services.

While others are pointing fingers, blaming one another and playing politics, I'm on the ground solving problems. It's just how I was raised — to work hard, to help others, to be decent and to fight for fairness. Working families know that I fight for them.

As an economist, I am uniquely qualified to address our concerns in Washington. Many others agree. I'm endorsed by almost every labor union and peoples' organizations — and by seven of the largest conservative newspapers in the district, papers which previously endorsed my opponent, stating that he is "… too partisan and unresponsive to constituents."

My opponent has accomplished nothing during his two terms in office. He has offered no solutions to any problems. He voted against the infrastructure bill that included $7 billion and 100,000 jobs for Minnesota; against the Inflation Reduction Act capping insulin prices, reducing prescription drug prices, lowering heating bills and providing incentives for domestic manufacturing; and against a bill addressing the price-gouging of big oil companies which are making record profits.

Equally lamentable are my opponent's votes against people seeking reproductive freedom and the right to contraception, and veterans needing expanded health care benefits after exposure to burn pits and other toxic substances. My opponent even failed law enforcement by voting against billions in funding for police and against investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, during which 140 police officers were injured. Most alarming is his support for overturning our election.

My opponent is bought by D.C. special interests who fund his campaign, including lobbyists for pharmaceutical and big oil companies. He has voted in lock-step with them and his party, which is promising to slash funding to Social Security and Medicare.

Our campaign is powered by people and individual donations from Minnesotans, as I have pledged not to accept any corporate PAC money.

I promise that I will work for everyone. I will show up. I will listen. I will work hard for you, our communities, and the tribes. I'm running because I believe in us — ALL of us — regardless of party or who people voted for in the past. I want to strengthen our communities by investing in the things we ALL care about.

The voters of our congressional district have a clear choice: my opponent, with his track record of voting against the interests of working families and individuals, or me, a strong, accomplished candidate with a track record of listening to and working hard for constituents; a dedicated public servant known for collaborating with people from all parties to deliver results. I ask for your vote.

Jen Schultz is the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in the Eighth Congressional District.