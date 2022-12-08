Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Utah in Western Conference action Friday.

The Jazz are 13-7 in Western Conference games. Utah has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves are 2-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 132-126 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 13.4 points. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 21.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 23.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 118.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.