VALPARAISO, Ind. — Jaxon Edwards' 19 points helped Valparaiso defeat Green Bay 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Edwards also contributed eight rebounds and four blocks for the Beacons (2-1). Isaiah Stafford scored 18 points, going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Cooper Schwieger shot 2 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Green Bay also got 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks from Elijah Jones. Foster Wonders also had eight points.

Valparaiso's next game is Friday against Illinois on the road. Green Bay visits Montana State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.