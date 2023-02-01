St. Paul Central High School special education teacher Elvira Efrida, right, who was born in Indonesia, is in the first year of a residency through a
— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

Minnesota needs more teachers of color; lawmakers, governor propose millions in spending to do it

January 27, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Policymakers have largely set their sights on bolstering funding and support for "Grow Your Own" programs.

St. Thomas to station student teachers, some staff at St. Paul elementary school

Principal Leslie Hitchens announced during a news conference Friday that Maxfield Elementary School is entering a collaborative learning partnership w
— David Joles, Star Tribune

January 27, 2023 - 3:00 PM

The university has long partnered with the district to provide non-faculty staff a path to acquire teaching licenses.

Minnesota State chooses presidents for two technical colleges

Joy Bodin, left, of Hennepin Technical College and Lori Kloos of St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
January 25, 2023 - 4:46 PM

The Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved new leaders for Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial's board of directors

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, right, met with U Regent Darrin Rosha before a Board of Regents meeting at the McNamara Alumni Center.
— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

January 23, 2023 - 4:35 PM

Her decision to join the board had prompted concerns from several officials.

St. Paul teacher honored for work with Hmong language

Bounthavy Kiatoukaysy of St. Paul Public Schools has been recognized by the Minnesota Council on the Teaching of Languages and Cultures.
— St. Paul Public Schools

January 22, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Educator's career spans more than 30 years.

Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending

Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislators largely align with state school leaders in their K-12 spending plans.
— Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

January 22, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Plan would tap into historic surplus and a funding formula increase to pay for school meals, special ed and more.

Minneapolis school board likely won't fill superintendent job until 2024

Paula Luxenberg, right, parent of three children in Minneapolis Public Schools, discussed goals for the school system with Willie Gentry, of EPU Consu
— Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

January 17, 2023 - 10:42 PM

The board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.