Minnesota needs more teachers of color; lawmakers, governor propose millions in spending to do it
Policymakers have largely set their sights on bolstering funding and support for "Grow Your Own" programs.
St. Thomas to station student teachers, some staff at St. Paul elementary school
The university has long partnered with the district to provide non-faculty staff a path to acquire teaching licenses.
Minnesota State chooses presidents for two technical colleges
The Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved new leaders for Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel resigns from Securian Financial's board of directors
Her decision to join the board had prompted concerns from several officials.
St. Paul teacher honored for work with Hmong language
Educator's career spans more than 30 years.
Seeking to 'fully fund' education, Gov. Tim Walz and DFL lawmakers propose billions in new spending
Plan would tap into historic surplus and a funding formula increase to pay for school meals, special ed and more.
Minneapolis school board likely won't fill superintendent job until 2024
The board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.
Rising number of homeless students challenges Minneapolis schools
As the number of homeless kids and costs to transport them rise, Minneapolis Public Schools is working to meet the growing need.
University of St. Thomas announces record-setting donation for new sports arena
The university plans to use the $75 million donation to help cover costs of building an arena.
Push at Capitol to fund menstrual products for students in Minnesota public schools
Supporters say pads and tampons are as essential as toilet paper and soap in school bathrooms.
Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation
If it passes, Minnesota would be the third state — behind California and Maine — to provide free meals to all students.
Minnesota parents again cope with distance learning, wistful for snow days
Many school districts called for second day of learning from home on Thursday.
Five new members join Minneapolis school board
One of the board's big tasks this year is picking a new superintendent.
Eyeing surplus, Minnesota college students, administrators plan to ask lawmakers for financial relief
They'll likely face inquiries from state lawmakers who have questions about ballooning costs and declining enrollment.
St. Paul Public Schools to try again to give voice to students
Consultants to help develop new engagement model after the Student Engagement and Advancement Board (SEAB) fell dormant.
Minneapolis Public Schools to get new district website by 2024
The goal is to make information easier for families to access and understand, officials say.
University of Minnesota to offer undergraduate degree in public health
The program slated to start next fall aims to help fill a "critical need" for more public health workers.
St. Paul schools require ethnic studies ahead of renewed statewide push
Critical ethnic studies is now a graduation requirement for the class of 2025 in St. Paul Public Schools. Johnson High's principal hopes it creates more leaders.
Survey: Stress, anxiety worsen among Minnesota's public school students
Rise in long-term mental health concerns among teenagers a "crisis," says state health commissioner.
Roosevelt High School's Operation Holiday Basket delivers 300 holiday meals to Minneapolis families
The tradition that supports neighborhood families is now in its 52nd year.