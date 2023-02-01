The university has long partnered with the district to provide non-faculty staff a path to acquire teaching licenses.

The Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved new leaders for Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Her decision to join the board had prompted concerns from several officials.

Plan would tap into historic surplus and a funding formula increase to pay for school meals, special ed and more.

The board's superintendent search committee voted Tuesday to delay the search for a new district leader until the fall of 2023, saying the added time allows for more community input.

Rising number of homeless students challenges Minneapolis schools As the number of homeless kids and costs to transport them rise, Minneapolis Public Schools is working to meet the growing need.

University of St. Thomas announces record-setting donation for new sports arena The university plans to use the $75 million donation to help cover costs of building an arena.

Push at Capitol to fund menstrual products for students in Minnesota public schools Supporters say pads and tampons are as essential as toilet paper and soap in school bathrooms.

Free school meals would be standard in Minnesota under proposed legislation If it passes, Minnesota would be the third state — behind California and Maine — to provide free meals to all students.

Minnesota parents again cope with distance learning, wistful for snow days Many school districts called for second day of learning from home on Thursday.

Five new members join Minneapolis school board One of the board's big tasks this year is picking a new superintendent.

Eyeing surplus, Minnesota college students, administrators plan to ask lawmakers for financial relief They'll likely face inquiries from state lawmakers who have questions about ballooning costs and declining enrollment.

St. Paul Public Schools to try again to give voice to students Consultants to help develop new engagement model after the Student Engagement and Advancement Board (SEAB) fell dormant.

Minneapolis Public Schools to get new district website by 2024 The goal is to make information easier for families to access and understand, officials say.

University of Minnesota to offer undergraduate degree in public health The program slated to start next fall aims to help fill a "critical need" for more public health workers.

St. Paul schools require ethnic studies ahead of renewed statewide push Critical ethnic studies is now a graduation requirement for the class of 2025 in St. Paul Public Schools. Johnson High's principal hopes it creates more leaders.

Survey: Stress, anxiety worsen among Minnesota's public school students Rise in long-term mental health concerns among teenagers a "crisis," says state health commissioner.