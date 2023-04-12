Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Twins and White Sox play the rubber game of their three-game series at Target Field today (12:10 p.m., BSN).

Edouard Julien has reported to the Twins and will hit eighth in the batting order against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. He replaces Joey Gallo, who went on the IL with a side strain.

Sonny Gray starts for the Twins, who won Tuesday's game 4-3 in 10 innings.

Carlos Correa (back) is still out for the Twins, with Kyle Farmer again playing shortstop.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Yasmani Grandal, DH

Hanser Albertro, 3B

Lenyn Sosa, 2B

Seby Zavala, C

Elvis Andrus, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Donovan Solano, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Jose Miranda, 3B

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Trevor Larnach, RF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Edouard Julien, 2B

Michael A. Taylor, CF