Whether you're a busy professional seeking comfortable transportation, a parent seeking reliability and low cost in a family vehicle, or an outdoor enthusiast needing off-road capability, the used SUV market offers a spectrum of options for less than $35,000. The hard part is figuring out which SUV will be best for you.

Edmunds' experts are here to help with what they consider are the five best-value used SUVs in this price range. Each has an appealing mix of functionality and style plus a proven ability to meet drivers' needs without breaking the bank. The following SUVs are organized by category; their estimated price ranges are what you can typically expect to pay at a nationwide no-haggle dealership such as CarMax or Carvana.

Small SUV: Mazda CX-50

Mazda's CX-50 stands out in this crowded and competitive category by being fun to drive and having an interior that rivals luxury models in materials and design. Every CX-50 comes with all-wheel drive too. Mazda released the CX-50 for 2023. If you are struggling to find one that you like, know that the Mazda CX-5 is pretty similar and is more widely available as a used vehicle.

Look for: Two engines are available for the CX-50: a base four-cylinder engine or an available turbocharged version. The CX-50 Turbo is powerful but pricey. You'll be fine sticking with the base engine.

2023 CX-50 pricing: about $28,000-$38,000

Midsize SUV: Honda Passport

The two-row Passport is smaller than Honda's three-row Pilot but bigger than the Honda CR-V. It's a tweener that matches what many buyers want thanks to its strong V6 engine and roomy, usable interior. Passports were available for the first few years with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; all-wheel drive became standard for 2023. Underfloor storage in the cargo area and many cubbies, bins and cupholders throughout the cabin help the Passport be an ideal family SUV.

Look for: Get an all-wheel-drive Passport if you can. Besides helping to maximize available traction in wet weather conditions, the Passport's all-wheel-drive system also subtly adjusts power going to the rear wheels to make the vehicle a little more nimble when cornering.

2019-2022 Passport pricing: about $23,000-$35,000

Three Row: Kia Telluride

Kia stunned consumers and reviewers alike in 2020 with the release of this attractive and comfortable SUV. The Telluride offers easy-to-use controls and an abundance of driver assist tech as standard equipment. We also like that its third-row seat is roomy enough for adults. The more expensive Telluride trim levels have features and interior finishes that rival some luxury SUVs. The Telluride's long basic and powertrain warranties are transferable with some limitations.

Look for: For 2023, Hyundai updated the Telluride's interior and exterior styling, adding larger infotainment screens and two new trims.

2020-2023 Telluride pricing: about $21,000-$35,000

Large: Ford Expedition

Ford's Expedition might be the answer for big families. Though most Expeditions in this price range will have more than 60,000 miles, you're getting a lot of SUV for your money. Literally. The Expedition has standard seating for eight with optional captain's chairs in the second row, which reduce occupancy to seven passengers. And its third row handles adults comfortably. A strong turbocharged V6 engine helps give the Expedition plenty of power for towing a good-size trailer or boat.

Look for: The Expedition was redesigned for 2018; get a 2018 or newer model to benefit from more horsepower and a more modern interior. Also, the Expedition comes in two lengths. The larger version, called either EL or Max, has more cargo space.

2015-2021 Expedition pricing: about $24,000-$35,000

Compact Luxury: Mercedes-Benz GLB

With a traditional shape that produces highly usable space, the GLB offers more utility than many small luxury SUVs. Introduced for the 2020 model year, the GLB is still relatively new and benefits accordingly. It offers a helpful infotainment system, called MBUX, which offers one of the most helpful voice command systems on offer today. The GLB is also pleasing to drive. It's quick to accelerate and has a smooth ride quality.

Look for: Mercedes offers an optional third-row seat for the GLB. The seat is quite small and not suited for adults but can still come in handy in a pinch.

2020-2022 GLB pricing: about $25,000-$35,000

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.