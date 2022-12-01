Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -136, Oilers +116; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Minnesota Wild after Leon Draisaitl's two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Oilers' 5-4 win.

Minnesota is 10-9-2 overall and 5-6-1 in home games. The Wild have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 61 goals.

Edmonton has gone 7-4-0 in road games and 12-10-0 overall. The Oilers have a -4 scoring differential, with 74 total goals scored and 78 allowed.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Draisaitl has scored 13 goals with 20 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.