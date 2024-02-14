Kenosha News. February 11, 2024.

Editorial: Mike Gallagher showed courage, leadership in rejecting impeachment

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher took a tough vote last week for our nation and democratic norms.

All of Wisconsin should thank him.

Gallagher, R-Green Bay, voted against his party's reckless attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who would have been the first Cabinet secretary in nearly 150 years to suffer such a condemnation.

House GOP leaders and their Donald Trump-fawning flock faulted Mayorkas for allegedly failing to enforce the law and secure the border. Migrants have been streaming to — and often across — the southern border in recent years, fleeing poverty and violence in search of the American dream.

Unauthorized crossings have increased under President Joe Biden's administration. But former President Trump, who has led calls for Mayorkas' removal, failed to stop many undocumented entries, too, when he was in charge. And for all his tough talk, Trump deported fewer people than his predecessor, Barack Obama. Nor did Mexico ever pay for that unrealistic wall Trump never built as promised.

Every modern president has struggled with immigration, which is why the Senate has been negotiating a workable compromise — only for House GOP leaders to swiftly reject it out of hand.

Significantly, legal immigration fell during Trump's tenure. That's not good for our nation, given America's aging population and need for more talent, and given the desire of so many people from abroad to contribute here. Immigration has always been America's strength.

But the issue on the floor of the House last week was Mayorkas. Gallagher isn't a fan, strongly faulting Biden's secretary for helping to create a ''dangerous crisis.''

Yet Gallagher understood well that impeachment would have been drastic. It is supposed to be reserved for ''the conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,'' according to the Constitution. Resorting to impeachment over differences in public policy or even, in Gallagher's words, ''stunning incompetence,'' was never intended by the nation's Founders.

Mayorkas has been ''faithfully implementing'' Biden's policies, Gallagher told his colleagues. If the GOP sets a precedent for impeaching Cabinet secretaries it doesn't like, the Democrats will surely retaliate with similar attempts in the future, Gallagher warned.

The rest of Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegation went along with the failed impeachment stunt. They should have listened to Gallagher instead, putting their country above their party.

Gallagher faulted Democrats for using impeachment as a weapon against Trump, because ''they couldn't produce evidence he had committed a crime.'' But starting a string of impeachments of Cabinet secretaries, who answer to presidents, would have gone even further.

''Creating a new, lower standard for impeachment, one without any clear limiting principle, won't secure the border or hold Mr. Biden accountable and will set a dangerous new precedent that will be weaponized against future Republican administrations,'' Gallagher said. ''It will only further pry open the Pandora's box of perpetual impeachment.''

He's right.

The Republican-controlled House voted 214-216 last week not to impeach Mayorkas — at least for now. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., suggested another vote is possible this week, when a GOP member who was missing for health reasons may return. Besides Gallagher, Republicans Ken Buck of Colorado, Tom McClintock of California and all Democrats were opposed to impeachment.

Ultimately, the U.S. Senate won't convict Mayorkas. That would require a two-thirds vote. Yet his impeachment would further degrade our political system.

Washington's deterioration into shameless partisanship above all else is seeping into state politics. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for example, has threatened to impeach a state Supreme Court justice and a state elections administrator if they don't do his bidding, making our statehouse more dysfunctional.

After Gallagher refused to play along with the House GOP's impeachment frenzy (the Republicans are already investigating Biden for possible removal, based on flimsy reasons), some of his colleagues tried to intimidate Gallagher to flip his vote on the House floor.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who favors volume over reason, shouted at Gallagher. But the Green Bay Republican wasn't backing down. Good for him.

Democrats have resorted to premature impeachment talk in the past, too. Then-U.S. Rep. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, for example, played to her progressive base by calling for the removal of President George W. Bush near the end of his second term.

If the politicians of either party want to win policy debates, they need to convince voters to elect them to the White House and legislative majorities. What they shouldn't do is short-circuit the will of the people based on accusations that don't come close to the standards for removal the Constitution demands.

Gallagher got it right. His House colleagues should get back to the difficult work of governing, rather than continuing to play political games that diminish our democracy.

END