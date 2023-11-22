Wisconsin State Journal. November 19, 2023.

Editorial: If you thought Brewers stadium was a good deal, get a load of this

State leaders actually played as a team last week, bringing home a big win for Wisconsin. With broad bipartisan support, they approved more than $500 million to renovate American Family Field, keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee until at least 2050.

The Senate and Assembly hit the equivalent of back-to-back dingers with their 19-14 and 72-26 votes in favor of the project. The only thing missing at the statehouse was Brewers announcer Bob Uecker with the play-by-play: ''Get up, get outta here — gone! A home run.''

It's a great package not just for the team, which is contributing more than $100 million, but also for taxpayers. That's because keeping the team here in a much better stadium will bring in more money than it will cost the public for construction. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates $630 million in state income tax alone from Major League Baseball salaries.

Moreover, the state contribution has fallen from $411 million to around $365 million, thanks in part to ticket fees for concerts at the ballpark. The city and county of Milwaukee, which will benefit most, are kicking in $135 million.

Had the team left the state, decades of entertainment, fun and camaraderie would have disappeared, along with all that tax revenue and jobs.

That would have been an error of epic proportions — an easy grounder right through the legs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.

Congratulations to Gov. Tony Evers and lawmakers from both political parties for getting this done.

Now they need to do it again. And this time, the deal is even better.

The Legislature should quickly take up and approve funding for a new engineering building on the UW-Madison campus. If the Republican-run Legislature thought AmFam Field was a good proposal for Wisconsin — and it definitely was — then get a load of this offer: a $350 million engineering building that costs the public less and delivers the state economy far more.

The Brewers are funding roughly a fifth of the cost of renovating their stadium. Compare that to private donations for the UW engineering building that will cover close to half of the expense.

The Brewers certainly create lots of jobs. But the UW engineering building will produce hundreds of additional engineers every year. That's why business leaders are so supportive. And if the project isn't approved soon, the cost is expected to increase by at least $50 million.

So get it done now. The state still has a $4 billion budget surplus.

UW-Madison needs the 340,000-square-foot engineering building to fit more classrooms, labs, magnetic motors and other equipment to keep up with student and business demands. The UW-Madison College of Engineering had more than 8,400 undergraduate applicants last year but was able to accept only about 1,200 new students.

Significantly, the state Department of Workforce Development projects nearly 12% growth this decade in engineering jobs. And the typical starting salary across engineering majors is $75,000, according to the university.

No wonder the Universities of Wisconsin prioritized the project as the top need across UW system in the last state budget. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included and fought for the engineering project. Inexplicably, Republican legislative leaders kept it out. They need to reconsider now that cooperation at the Capitol is ripe, and the benefits of the building are so clear.

About 42% of UW-Madison's engineering grads stay in Wisconsin, and nearly 70% stay in the Midwest. According to the university, 16,000 alumni live and work in Wisconsin, including some in every county.

And while the Brewers' renovated stadium will help the economy, UW-Madison offers an even better return on investment. It invests in people's lives and produces annual economic activity resulting in $1 billion in local and state taxes, according to UW officials.

Sen. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, who chairs the Senate Committee on Universities, sounded supportive of the engineering building when he met with the State Journal editorial board in late August.

''We need to continue to invest in engineering throughout the state of Wisconsin,'' Sutton said. ''It is a backbone of our state, as it relates to manufacturing. The more engineers we can produce as a state, the better.''

Hear, hear.

We hope his colleagues are listening. The new UW engineering building will be an all-star for Wisconsin's economy — if only the Legislature can connect with another big hit.

END