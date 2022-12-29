Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. December 25, 2022.

Editorial: A loophole that should be closed

Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Prehn's term ended in May 2021. He refused to step down, saying he wasn't obliged to leave until the Wisconsin Senate confirmed a successor. The senate refused to hold a vote on Gov. Tony Evers' nomination for a new member, meaning there was no successor to take the seat. Remarkably, the Wisconsin Supreme Court found that Prehn could indeed refuse to leave.

The play by state Republicans was clear. They hoped Evers would lose his bid for re-election, thus preventing the board from flipping from Republican appointees' control to a majority who were appointed by Democrats. Perhaps the best evidence of that is the fact Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu now says he expects Evers nominees to receive votes next year. What changed is the fact Evers won in November.

The problem for Wisconsin is that this is precisely the kind of political game that undermines confidence in the state's government. There are dozens of boards in state government that fly largely under the radar for the public. And, when they're working well, that's what they should do. The routine adjustments to policy and protocol don't need microscopic examination.

Unfortunately, that means when those bodies do come to the public's attention it's often because something went badly wrong. That's the case here. The idea someone can indefinitely remain in an appointed position to gain political advantage after their term ends is deeply inimical to good government. The Legislature can and should close that loophole.

Clarifying that Wisconsin law requires people to leave their positions at the end of their terms is simple common sense. And it removes what will surely be a temptation for those in office. The reality is that many of those who serve come to the attention of the governor who appoints them because of their political involvement. That's not problematic in and of itself. But when political aims override the needs of the state they become corrosive.

We don't believe taking that step should be a partisan issue. As we've stated before, there is no such thing as a permanent majority in a genuinely representative democracy. The ebb and flow of parties' fortunes is a durable feature of the American system. Parties rise and fall — some quite dramatically.

The Federalist Party, which was the first true party in the nation's independent history, imploded in 1835 after being badly wounded by opposition to the War of 1812 and limping along for a couple decades.

The Whig Party was the main beneficiary of the Federalists' decline. But the increasingly bitter fighting that preceded the Civil War spelled the end. It formally dissolved in 1856.

The current duality with the Republican and Democratic parties is, perhaps surprisingly, the longest-lasting pair of major parties in American history, and it holds the mark by some margin. It has dominated since 1860, and both parties have seen off challenges from smaller organizations during that time.

While there have been periods of dominance by both parties, neither had ever managed to create a permanent hold on power. And that's appropriate. Nations with permanent majority parties struggle to uphold democratic norms, if indeed they attempt it at all. The consistent need to engage voters, to recalibrate positions in response to elections, is a cardinal strength of our system.

Republicans would doubtlessly howl if a Democratic-appointed board member stayed in a position long enough to claim squatter's rights. And they'd be right to do so, just as Democrats were right to object to Prehn's refusal to depart. Taking legislative action to spell out that appointees leave when their terms end would shut down the potential for a repeat performance.

While the parties may like having a temporary advantage, the reality is that removing the gamesmanship in cases like this is about good government. It's about doing what's right for Wisconsin, not what's advantageous for a party.

This shouldn't need to be said. The fact legislators need to act on such a basic issue is shameful. But it's in everyone's interests to shut down this loophole.

