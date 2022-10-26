Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. October 25, 2022.

Editorial: Get out and vote

The beginning of early voting in Wisconsin means the finish line is in sight for this year's midterm elections. The road to this point hasn't been simple. The varying orders, rulings and views issued over the past several months are enough to cause confusion for anyone.

And it's not over. Not yet. There are still some ongoing lawsuits focused on the elections. Here's what we can say with confidence now.

Back in July, the Wisconsin Supreme Court prohibited counties from using ballot drop boxes unless they were located at the local election clerk's office. That ruling also said only voters can return their ballots. But that latter issue does have an exception. A federal court found U.S. law does allow assistance in returning ballots for people who have disabilities.

If you're voting by absentee ballot, you'll need to be careful to ensure everything is filled out properly, both by you and by any witnesses. Absentee ballots require the signature and address from a witness. If the address is not fully filled in, the ballot can be invalidated. While prior election guidance allowed clerks to fill in missing address information, a Wisconsin judge has ruled such steps are not allowed.

The address question remains in dispute. Two lawsuits currently seek to clarify how much of a witness' address are required. The safest thing for voters to do, given the continuing arguments, is to make sure that whoever witnesses an absentee ballot gives their full address along with the signature. It may take another couple moments, but it will ensure your ballot can be counted.

It looks like absentee voting will be heavy again this year. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a quarter million ballots have been returned as of Tuesday. It's a bit behind the 2020 figures, but we're cautious about direct comparisons given that year's massive pandemic disruptions.

If you still have questions (and we wouldn't blame anyone for having them the way things have unfolded over the past several months), ask your local elections officials. We can run stories and articles about how all of this is playing out, but this is a case where you really want questions answered by an expert.

Whether you're planning to vote by absentee ballot or in person, please vote. This is a civic duty unlike any other, and it's something people should be extremely reluctant to skip.

It's a mistake to take our form of government for granted. Yes, democratic governments are more common today than at any point in world history. But it takes little in the way of historical knowledge to see that some such governments have fallen in alarmingly rapid fashion.

The oft-cited example is the Weimar Republic in Germany, but that may not be the best example for today. At its height, the republic was a vibrant example of multi-party engagement. It had its critics — show us a government that doesn't — but if you asked someone in 1928 to point to a democracy in danger it's unlikely Germany would have topped the list.

What may be more instructive are the steps some nations have taken since the fall of Eastern European communism in 1989. The initial rush toward representative government was broadly successful, even with atavistic rulers ensconced in Belarus and a small handful of other states.

But the more recent rise of leaders who are less than committed to open debate and elections is a real concern. Several nations, including Poland and Hungary, have seen increasingly authoritarian leaders come to power. So have states with much deeper democratic roots, such as Turkey. Last week's win by a far-right party in Italy raised eyebrows, even as new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterates a commitment to Europe.

Any system of government is only guaranteed so long as the people remain committed to it, and in the United States that means people who are engaged and active voters. Voting, put simply, enhances democracy.

So we urge you to cast your ballot in this election. There are important questions about who will lead our nation and our state, along with local initiatives that will shape the future of cities and schools. Take the time to become familiar with them. Be able to have an informed opinion.

And then go vote.

