Minneapolis Star Tribune. February 23, 2024.

Editorial: Say no to human bones sold as 'curiosities'

Minnesota Legislature should pass bill that would prohibit use of ''calcified'' remains for commercial purposes.

At $2,200, a specimen available online from Skulls Unlimited is a real deal.

Unlike other skulls sold by this Oklahoma-based, open-to-the-public retailer, it comes with a sturdy carrying case. There's no need to purchase a container to protect it from breakage and prying eyes if the buyer wants to transport it.

For those wondering, this is not a replica. It's marketed as authentic, meaning it was once a person. Where a potential buyer would need to take it, and why it would be showcased, is an uncomfortable question.

There are certainly legitimate scientific uses for a real human skull. But do Minnesotans want skulls and other human bones sold as curiosities to just anyone?

That unusual though timely question was front and center at a Minnesota legislative committee hearing on Monday. Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, DFL-Roseville, has commendably introduced legislation that would prohibit sales of human remains — specifically ''the calcified portion of a dead human body'' — for commercial purposes.

If HF 3490 is ultimately enacted, Minnesota would be among the first states to ban the sales of human bones for reasons that don't involve a public good, such as education, research or law enforcement needs. The law should pass.

Recent news stories have put a grim spotlight on the surprising demand outside scientific channels for human remains. On Feb. 1, the Star Tribune reported that a White Bear Lake tattoo shop owner admitted to participating in a ''nationwide network that prosecutors say bought and sold body parts from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.''

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which is prosecuting the case, the trafficked remains were allegedly stolen from Harvard and the Arkansas facility.

While there are laws on the books for theft, the disposition of donated bodies is at best lightly regulated. It's not difficult to see how abuses might occur when sales of adult human remains are also legal in most states. And apparently, fetch considerable sums.

U.S. House Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Florida Republican, is commendably leading the charge to address this. Last year, he introducing the Consensual Donation and Research Integrity Act.

The bill would ''create standards for registration, inspection, chain of custody, labeling and packing, and proper disposition. It would also create a registration and tracking system for bodies and body parts donated for research,'' according to a Bilirakis news release.

Bilirakis's bill has yet to gain sufficient traction in Congress. Becker-Finn's bill is a sensible state remedy in the meantime.

In an interview, Becker-Finn said she was inspired to act after a staffer visited a Twin Cities shop selling human bones. She then learned that ''state law is silent on the issue.'' Among her objections: the ''commodification'' of human beings. She noted that remains were once someone's loved ones and deserve to be treated with dignity.

The bill would reduce the incentives for commercial sales of human remains, a laudable goal. It's not clear why people want these, but news stories have reported a ''thriving'' online community of body part collectors. There are also shops offering human bones as macabre or goth additions to home decor.

The Minnesota legislation also has the support of the Minnesota Funeral Directors' Association. ''We believe strongly that allowing the sales of human remains for profit runs counter to the core values of our society,'' the organization said in a statement shared with legislators earlier this month.

Still, lawmakers should hear all sides of the argument as they work on this bill. Adam DeJarlais owns Twelve Vultures, a metro shop offering a wide variety of natural curiosities, including human bones. ''I only purchase human bones from sellers with provenance or reputable collectors,'' he told an editorial writer.

He opposes the bill. ''How is a human bone any different from an animal's if the item was obtained through the proper channels? Seems like more of a philosophical argument than a legislative one,'' DeJarlais said.

We suspect most Minnesotans are far less comfortable with selling human remains than DeJarlais is. Becker-Finn's bill is a step in the right direction, and congressional action is needed on the Bilirakis legislation as well.

___

Mankato Free Press. February 21, 2024.

Editorial: SRO: Common sense should prevail over politics

The debate about revising the school resource officer law passed last year has become complicated, political but not enough practical.

The law was tweaked last year to restrict the times school resource officers can use prone holds that restrict breathing or speaking. The law allowed use of the hold only if those students present an imminent threat of injury or death. The law provided penalties against officers for violations, and several jurisdictions ended contracts for SROS with schools fearing increased legal liability under the law.

Also, last year, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued an advisory opinion saying the new law did not change current legal interpretation of in what circumstances officers could restrain students. Some SROs then returned to schools, but both Democrats and Republicans suggested the Legislature this year could tweak the law to satisfy concerns.

That's not been easy.

Opponents of changing the law again say last year's tweak protects students and particularly students of color, where research shows they endure a disproportionate share of discipline in schools. The proponents of the restrictions want the law to specify cases in which the holds can be used, while police groups and others would like to see officers given more flexibility.

Khulia Pringle, a parent who helped pass the tighter student restraint laws last year, in a report on Minnesota Public Radio, sees this year's debate as ''the powers that be want the community to understand that somehow resource officers cannot do their jobs without being able to use tactics that restrict the airways of children.''

The debate lacks solid information on the impact of either approach. While the Minnesota Department of Education did research showing there were 10,000 physical holds of students in 2021-2022, the report did not have information on how many of those were prone holds or restricted breathing.

At the same time, 28% of Minnesota schools worked with SROs, according to survey by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, but again, the number of officers leaving schools because of the law remains a mystery. And finally, there is no evidence the law has been used against an SRO or agency in any kind of a legal suit. So there is no good evidence on the scope of the problem on either side that would call for drastic change.

The key will be to come to a reasonable compromise. It seems legal language could be tweaked with the help of the attorney general's office to satisfy police agencies and cities in their liability concerns. Police officers say there are already laws on the books that restrict use of the holds.

Part of the proposed legislation would allow schools to develop their own restraint policies for SROs with the assistance of a model policy approved by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. The plan also calls for SROs to get more training in the use of restraint in different situations.

Both seem like reasonable proposals.

We've long supported the community building that comes with an SRO presence in schools, but support the right of other schools, according to their needs, to not have SROs.

Let's have a solution that embraces the practical and overrides the political elements and the legal complexity.

