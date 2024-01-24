Minneapolis Star Tribune. January 23, 2024.

Editorial: Expand state's EV charging network

''Range anxiety'' is a legitimate concern that can only be relieved by adequate infrastructure.

It's just part of our culture, whether it's driving to see family or friends, making trips to the cabin, BWCA or North Shore — or just exploring all that the Upper Midwest has to offer. Minnesotans love to hit the road.

While taking those trips, drivers need to know that they can get fueled up along the way. That's why when it comes to considering electric vehicles (EVs), many buyers hesitate based on what's known as ''range anxiety.'' They fear the kind of problems that Star Tribune reporter Christopher Vondracek described last fall when he couldn't charge his EV between the Twin Cities and Alexandria.

That's why it's welcome news that a Minnesota state agency plans to build more fast-charging stations for EVs on highways around the state. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) recently announced its plan to spend $14 million — the last of the $47 million in Volkswagen settlement money the state received after the car company was caught cheating on federal emission standards.

The MPCA wisely expects to spend $2 million of the $14 million on about 13 the new charging stations in greater Minnesota. That investment is expected to expand the statewide charging network by more than 2,500 miles. Most of the remaining money will go toward helping school districts replace about 50 school buses and companies replace dozens of diesel trucks and other heavy equipment.

The MPCA Volkswagen settlement is one of two major funding sources for Minnesota's EV public plug-in network. A second is the $68 million infusion of federal funds from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — funds that will be used over the next five years to build charging corridors along Interstate 94 from Wisconsin to North Dakota and Interstate 35 from Iowa to Duluth before expanding to other highways.

That's part of the $5 billion the Biden administration is putting into a national EV charging network through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program. Once complete, it's expected that the charging network will service about 75,000 highway miles across the U.S.

Rocky Sisk, Volkswagen project leader for the MPCA, told an editorial writer that the goal of expanding the EV charging station network is for electric car owners to have that same level of confidence on longer trips that those driving gas vehicles have enjoyed.

According to the state Department of Transportation website, there are nearly 2,000 charging stations in the state. Even though there are good apps and websites that can help drivers map out routes and find stations, sometimes they are too far apart, don't have enough plug-ins, or don't have the faster chargers. Some stations haven't worked because of vandalism or technology glitches that wouldn't properly accept credit cards.

Over this past frigid stretch, news coverage highlighted issues that Chicago motorists had with their EVs losing battery life due to the weather and finding long lines at charging stations.

For EVs to gain the full confidence of the public, it's critically important for government and private entities to continue to building out the charging station network in Minnesota and nationwide.

''The goal is to reduce range anxiety, especially in rural areas,'' the MPCA's Sisk said of this state's efforts. We applaud that focus on the fundamentals.

Mankato Free Press. January 23, 2024.

Editorial: Stronger open government laws more important than ever

Minnesota has long viewed itself as a bastion of good and open government.

In many ways, that description is valid. We don't have a record of corruption that places like Illinois or Louisiana are known for.

State lawmakers and local elected officials are, in general, trying to do good public service, not focus on enriching or empowering themselves.

And, largely through the news media, the public can learn what their government is doing. Much of that is thanks to the state's open meeting law and other ''sunshine'' laws that require most government bodies to post agendas in advance, keep their meetings open to the public and media and not make decisions outside of official meetings.

But the state laws lack enough teeth to be truly effective. A member of the public or news media can file open meeting or public records complaints against a government body, but the process takes longer than it should. And even when a court finds elected officials violated open meeting rules there is rarely any serious punishment. While a court can order up to a $300 fine to individual officials who violate the law, there is usually no price to pay.

While our neighbors to the south don't have as strong of open government laws as Minnesota, one lawmaker is working to put more teeth in their laws.

Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, has introduced a bill that would increase fines for public officials who violate open meetings laws. Beyond that, the bill would require elected and appointed officials to undergo training on open meetings and open records. Finally, the bill would remove officials from public office who knowingly violate the open meetings law multiple times.

The bill would raise the civil fine from between $100 and $500 to between $1,000 and $5,000 or to between $10,000 and $25,000 if the violation was committed knowingly. That level of increase would ensure public officials make better decisions about open records and meetings.

Minnesota would do well to increase its penalties.

Having very strong open government laws in place is more important than ever as the news media landscape has changed. Already there are more areas of the state where local newspapers have closed or dramatically cut staff. That means almost no one is keeping an eye on local governments.

Strong open government laws at least allow interested citizens to have tools to hold their officials accountable.

