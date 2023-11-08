Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 4, 2023.

Editorial: Help wanted: No college degree needed

Minnesota has wisely wiped out the requirement for many government jobs.

The labor shortage in Minnesota is real, and that is forcing some welcome and overdue changes among employers.

Among them is the state of Minnesota itself, the second-largest employer in the state. A recent executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz will open up to 75% of state jobs to those without four-year college degrees, fulfilling what he said was a goal dating back to his days in Congress.

''Many of these are outdated descriptions,'' Walz told an editorial writer. ''This isn't us dumbing things down. It's opening things up to a much broader pool of potentially good workers.'' Walz said he became intrigued with the possibilities when, as a congressman, he saw veterans with good skills unable to find jobs because they lacked a college degree.

''We put up barriers, needlessly,'' Walz said, referring to employers in general. ''We need to be really honest about that. It disadvantages communities of color and so many others. We're going to do everything we can to make it right.''

Walz is right to wipe away this artificial barrier to entry that continues to rob the state of potentially strong applicants. Many prospective employees have some educational experience or hands-on experience that might otherwise qualify them.

Minnesota now joins a growing movement to remove the bachelor's degree requirement. Late last year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced that he removed the requirement from thousands of state jobs. Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, did the same. Private corporations including Google, Walmart, IBM and Bank of America have taken a similar approach, re-examining degree requirements as they shift to a more skills-based approach that widens the applicant pool.

There is growing recognition that the requirement for a college degree, while sometimes necessary, can also become a costly barrier to entry, locking many out of good-paying jobs they might capably perform. In a tight labor market, the requirement has proven onerous to employers as well, robbing them of potential applicants.

As far back as 2017 a Harvard Business School study detailed the negative effects of ''degree inflation,'' which the analysis defined as the demand for a four-year college degree — and here is the important part — for jobs that previously did not require one. Increasingly, employers had begun stipulating a college degree as the minimum education requirement, even though typically only a third of the U.S. population have such degrees.

The result, the study said, was that employers wound up paying more for college graduates to do jobs that could have been filled by non-degree holders even though ''many employers also report that non-graduates with experience perform nearly or equally well on critical dimensions like time to reach full productivity, time to promotion, level of productivity, or amount of oversight required.''

Increasingly, jobs such as supervisors, sales reps, inspectors, testers and administrative assistants began to require a college degree, excluding even applicants with relevant experience.

Those most affected were the populations with lower college graduation rates, including Black and Hispanic applicants and those from lower-income families. While more than 93% of Minnesotans complete high school, an average of just 37% hold four-year degrees, similar to the national average.

According to recent U.S. c ensus data, in 2021 about 38% of Americans had a four-year degree. That figure breaks down to nearly 42% of non-Hispanic Whites, 28% of Black Americans and 20% of Hispanics. The figure is about 21% for Americans in rural areas.

Walz, himself a former teacher, said his commitment to education and to higher education is clear. ''That doesn't mean we can't recognize that a job like graphic designer can be done well by people with years of experience but no degree.'' Lifting the requirement for a four-year degree where it has not been proven necessary, he said, ''is a way of paying respect for other skills individuals have acquired.''

State jobs, he noted, can provide a leg-up into the middle-class. ''You're going to get benefits, health care and a whole new range of opportunities,'' he said.

College is an important and necessary requirement for some jobs, and that won't change. Just as valid for some jobs is postsecondary education that can take the form of vocational training, associate degrees or skills certifications. Particularly in a time of a shrinking labor pool, Minnesota's decision deserves praise. Both the state and its people will benefit.

Mankato Free Press. November 7, 2023.

Editorial: Make this the last clock change

Many people are still adjusting to the change of shifting clocks back one hour on Sunday morning and many are grieving over the loss of an hour of daylight in the evening.

The practice of changing clocks twice a year has long been controversial and a large majority of states have passed legislation asking Congress to do away with it.

Unfortunately, progress on changing it has stalled in Congress.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, a law that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent year round.

Proposed legislation was first introduced in 2018 and the bill saw the most movement in 2022, when the Senate passed the bill unanimously. But now legislation remains in limbo. The bill didn't come up for a vote in the House last year and this year's version of the bill has not even passed the Senate committee.

We've been told going off Daylight Saving Time in the fall was something instigated by farmers who, years ago, didn't want to go out to a cold, dark barn in the early morning to milk their cows and tend to livestock, but rather wanted an ''earlier'' sunrise.

In fact farmers hated the idea of disrupting their schedules when it was first started in 1918. They didn't know how they'd tell their cows that their normal milking schedule had to change by an hour twice a year.

There is also the mantra that making it lighter earlier in the morning is safer for school children going to school. But kids are out and about in the early evening, too, when it's now darker earlier. And in those places where the community truly thought it was a danger to kids, they could move their school start times by an hour.

But the idea of clock changing got its real boost in the 1970s as a way to save energy. It was likely true at one time, but most studies show it's not anymore.

Society has changed and isn't really a 9 to 5 society anymore. Factories run at all times. At home, electricity demand is no longer based on sunrises and sunsets thanks to the big increase in things like internet use.

Americans have long wanted to end the clock changing. At least six out of 10 Americans would prefer to do away with the twice-a-year change.

Now, Congress just needs to get its act together and give people what they want.

