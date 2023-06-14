Minneapolis Star Tribune. June 8, 2023.

Editorial: A necessary boost for nursing homes

State lawmakers, Republicans in particular, merit praise for passing a rescue package that should help critical care facilities weather post-pandemic staffing, financial challenges.

The phrase ''workforce shortage'' doesn't do justice to the post-pandemic reality a Fergus Falls, Minn., nursing home faced.

Before COVID-19, PioneerCare had about 325 employees on its payroll. But at one point, as inflation took its toll and other businesses competed for employees, ''We were down to 185 for a while. It was pretty scary,'' said CEO Nathan Johnson.

There's been a steady improvement, with staff back up to 235, but it's ''nowhere near where we were when the pandemic started,'' Johnson told an editorial writer this week.

The problem is daunting. Without adequate staff, the facility can't admit residents. Limited residents means limited revenue — patients, not empty rooms, drive reimbursement. Which in turn makes it harder to recruit and retain staff, especially when other costs, like building expenses, remain fixed.

It's an ever-tightening spiral that many Minnesota nursing homes grappled with due to the pandemic and its economic aftershocks. Thankfully, the Minnesota Legislature — Republicans in particular — heeded urgent calls from industry and the Star Tribune Editorial Board for assistance to prevent further nursing home closures and reduced capacity.

In the session's waning days, legislators struck a much-needed deal to provide a $300 million rescue package of grants, a temporary rate boost and workforce incentive funds for the struggling industry. This is in addition to a $100 million loan fund passed earlier in the session.

The aid is part of a larger, historic investment this session totaling nearly $1 billion in care for older Minnesotans. In addition to nursing home assistance, legislators approved $412 million for programs that serve low-income seniors who need services at home or in their communities. That's a farsighted measure as the Baby Boom generation continues to age.

Still, nursing homes will continue to have a critical role in the care an aging population requires. The industry's ongoing financial and staffing challenges resulted in nursing home closures and reduced capacity, with closed beds making it difficult for hospitals across the state to discharge patients not requiring that level of care but still needing assistance nonetheless.

Despite the alarms sounded by the industry, the Editorial Board and other advocates, the aid package for nursing homes came down to the closing days at the Capitol. Republicans merit praise for their insistence on helping this industry, making aid a top priority in last-minute deal-making to pass a bonding bill with bipartisan support.

''Frankly, it couldn't wait until next year,'' said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, who played a lead role in putting the aid package together.

The $300 million measure will help facilities provide hiring bonuses, boost compensation and pay down debt in uncharted post-pandemic economic conditions. According to state elder care trade groups and Minnesota Senate Republicans, the new Nursing Facility Grant program will provide each nursing home ''at least $225,000.'' An ''average 50-bed facility could see $465,000 in grant funding.''

An 18-month temporary rate boost wielding state and federal money will give facilities an additional $12.35 ''add-on'' per resident per day. While that may not sound encouraging at first glance, PioneerCare's Johnson says it adds up when you do the math.

For example, PioneerCare has 105 licensed beds. Now multiply that by 365 days, and it's apparent how this temporary assistance will strengthen facilities' bottom lines. Johnson estimates it'll total $600,000-$700,000 over the program's 18-month-long span.

The aid package isn't a panacea, but it should help the industry weather the economic uncertainties in the pandemic's aftermath. The dollars are also a critical bridge given how nursing home reimbursement works in Minnesota.

Many nursing home residents here and elsewhere rely on public dollars to pay for their care. The state sets reimbursement rates. Minnesota's relatively new reimbursement system adjusts for higher costs but has a built-in lag time of almost two years before increases catch up to nursing home expenses. Unfortunately, many homes have already tapped or exhausted financial reserves. The grants and other aid passed this session will help during this lag time.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board has called for a task force to scrutinize and find lag time remedies as well as look at another related reimbursement issue: rate equalization. This policy limits nursing homes from charging more to residents paying with private funds. Minnesota is currently one of only two states with this policy, and it's time to evaluate it.

Legislators did commendably authorize a nursing home facility rate study, though it doesn't specifically focus on lag time or rate equalization. The study should address those questions in the report required to be submitted in January 2025.

Mankato Free Press. June 9, 2023.

Editorial: Justice: Change traffic stops to reduce racial targeting

Why it matters: A new study shows that a policy focusing on serious traffic violations reduced unfair targeting of Black drivers.

Police departments across Minnesota should learn from changes made by some metropolitan police departments to their policies on traffic stops, which reduced unfair racial targeting and bettered public safety.

Justice Innovation Lab analyzed 200,000 traffic stops by police departments in St. Paul, Maplewood, St. Anthony and Roseville, which deemphasized stops for equipment violations and prioritized stops for moving violations. The change produced a number of positive results, according to a report in the Star Tribune.

Prior to the change in policy, Blacks were stopped for equipment violations at four times the rate of whites. After the policy was changed to focus on more serious violations, Black were stopped only about 2.5 times as often as whites. That figure is still disproportionate given Blacks make up only about 8% of the population, but is a vast improvement.

Blacks were searched during traffic stops nine times more than whites with the previous policy. That was reduced to four times more than whites after the change in policy.

The study shows equipment violations for Blacks were 55 per 1,000 residents before the policy change and declined to 19 per thousand residents with the change in police stop policies.

The focus on more serious moving violations in St. Paul showed that those violations increased from 70% of stops to 88% of stops. That means police likely prevented more accidents and deaths by increasing their stops for things like driving while intoxicated and speeding.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said the research shows the new strategy not only reduced the ''unequal treatment'' of some community members, but also allowed law enforcement to focus scarce resources to more serious issues and thus improving overall public safety.

The new strategy also helps build good community relations. When people of color don't feel targeted, they're likely to see police as a partner in public safety for themselves and their families.

Experts say the change in policy and clear positive results could make it a model for other departments. The cooperation between the county attorney, police departments and community groups was unique, said Akhi Johnson, director at the Vera Institute for Justice, a group that works to end mass incarceration.

We encourage Mankato area police and sheriff's departments to consider this simple change in emphasis on traffic stops. It's better policing. It's better public safety and it makes everyone feel safe no matter their skin color.

