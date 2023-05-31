Minneapolis Star Tribune. May 23, 2023.

Editorial: A major investment in the education of Minnesota kids

Education funding is critical. Now the big test is ensuring that it is used wisely to boost achievement.

Minnesota lawmakers made good on a promise by Gov. Tim Walz and approved a historic budget for K-12 education — $2.2 billion in new funding will go to schools and young learners. The total amount spent on educating kids will be about $23.2 billion in the next two years.

But what will Minnesota students and their families get for that hefty price tag, which represents about a third of the total state budget?

As the Star Tribune Editorial Board previously noted, the largest chunk of the new spending rightly boosts the general education per-pupil amount by 4% in the first year and 2% in year two. And the increase will wisely raise funding to support special education and English-language learning.

Some of the new dollars will be used to make much-needed improvements in student reading. Test scores show that nearly half of Minnesota public school students can't read at the appropriate grade level — dismal results reflected in test scores for students across the country.

Minnesota's Read Act, which is included in the broader education bill, requires districts to select from three state-approved literacy plans that emphasize phonics, vocabulary and phonemic awareness. Until now, districts could choose their approach to reading. Some selected what's known as the ''whole language'' strategy, which did not work well for some students. The bill provides $35 million for districts to train teachers in the approved programs.

It's been a long time coming, but lawmakers also finally approved requiring civics, government and personal finance classes for graduation.

National data and anecdotal accounts locally indicate that civics education declined since the early 2000s, indicating the need for improvement. A 2016 national study found that only a quarter of Americans (students and adults) can name all three branches of government. And recently, the National Assessment of Educational Progress reported poor results for civics and government knowledge among eighth-graders.

In another positive move for districts, school boards will be allowed to renew their existing operating referendums one time without going to voters for approval. That provision will bring more stability to school budgets and eliminate the need to wage renewal campaigns quite so often.

Promisingly, some areas of the spending package had bipartisan support. The two parties agreed that more funding should go to the general per-pupil student formula (though they differed on the amount), that reading instruction should be revamped and that civics education is important. Still, the measure passed mostly along party lines.

Republican critics of the new spending package said that it included too many unfunded requirements for districts. Some also argued that the bill fails to place enough emphasis on academic achievement. Those criticisms should be considered as the changes are evaluated over time.

''This bill puts mandates over money. It puts mandates over students, and it takes away local control,'' Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, said during the House debate. But most DFLers believe this bill is ''transformational.''

''The work we've done over the last five months will make a generational impact on our state — it will lower costs, improve lives, and cut child poverty,'' Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. ''In January I outlined a vision to make Minnesota the best state in the nation for kids to grow up in. The DFL-led Legislature delivered on that promise.''

The investment is welcome and, if effectively used, will pay dividends for decades to come.

Mankato Free Press. May 24, 2023.

Editorial: Legislature Consequential session brings mostly good changes

It's often said that ''elections have consequences.'' The completion of the Minnesota legislative session with Democrats in the driver's seat certainly demonstrated that.

Now we'll have to see if sessions have consequences and for who.

Democrats see transformational consequences for Minnesota families, children and people of color, but also urban and rural residents. From free college tuition for those who qualify to millions for nursing homes, and from robust increases in school funding to — after three years of trying — the biggest infrastructure bill ever. Then there are the social/life issues like legalizing recreational marijuana and solidifying abortion rights in statute that have been insurmountable issues in a divided government.

The business community loathed the increase in some user fee/taxes, with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce saying every employer in Minnesota will be impacted ''from spending an $18 billion surplus to imposing $10 billion in new taxes over the next four years, 38% growth in state government spending, far-reaching new programs and mandates with a litany of new regulations'' and that Minnesota's opportunity for economic growth and success was ''squandered.''

Business interests should be taken seriously. Almost everyone's livelihood can be traced to a business or the prosperity of the economy. But business is likely to benefit as well from things like affordable housing subsidies for workers.

Paid family and medical leave was the biggest attention getter as business fought the added costs and more than a few worry about the added expense and getting employees in a severely tight labor market. It was the No. 2 priority for DFLers behind abortion rights.

It may be the biggest test case for the DFL policies if family and medical leave will have overall positive consequences for businesses and employees, or if it will further exacerbate worker shortages. One sign of hope is that the Minnesota labor force participation rate is higher than the national average at around 68% and has been increasing since the pandemic.

Now that the COVID-19 emergency has been allowed to expire, we may see more people entering the workforce. Adding free college for those lower-income families also may give employers a boost in getting more qualified workers.

There were a number of bipartisan successes as well. Driver's licenses for all, nursing home funding and free breakfast and lunch for all school children count as consequential ways that will provide assistance for young and old, and people of all races and ethnicities.

Democrats and Republicans supported a nearly $1 billion investment in homeless and affordable housing, the biggest gain ever.

Public safety got a big boost with expanded background checks and red flag laws while boosting funding to recruit more officers and giving cities more money to hire them and expand their forces. These pages have long said background checks and red flag laws must be a priority. We'll all be a little bit safer now.

The economic consequences of this session will be worth watching. Since the 1980s, elected officials, mostly Republicans, have invested in the supply side of the economy with tax cuts and other business subsidies. The DFL passed public investment strategy is decidedly consumer/demand side.

We believe most of the changes have been for the good of the people. The next few years will be a test to see which economic investment strategy brought more prosperity, and that may instruct the future.

