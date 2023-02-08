Minneapolis Star-Tribune. February 4, 2023.

Editorial: Walz budget is ambitious, pricey

Plan for Minnesota's future competitiveness, yes, but make it affordable.

Gov. Tim Walz has described his budget as transformational, holistic and long-range.

And it is all those things. The question is, can Minnesotans afford it?

Walz rightly wants to move the state beyond the crisis management of the last few years and end the intense gridlock in what was one of the nation's only divided state governments.

Now Minnesota has a DFL trifecta — governor, House and Senate. It also has one of the nation's largest projected surpluses, at more than $17 billion. But Walz and lawmakers must still think carefully about which investments to make and apply reasonable standards to what is sustainable and what taxpayers can bear.

The surplus indeed presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to catch up on overdue investments in schools, health care and a host of items that can contribute to a more-robust future. Democrats have been lawmaking at breakneck speed, passing in weeks proposals that had been fought over for years — including bills on abortion-rights legislation, climate change, and driver's licenses for all.

But other policies are on the table with significant costs attached, both now and later. Here, a state government run by one party is at risk if it does not exhibit some caution, make prudent choices and realize that as worthy as some programs are, Minnesotans' pockets are not bottomless.

Walz's budget would grow from $52 billion to $65 billion over the next two years — about a 25% increase. A little less than half of that is ongoing spending.

The package includes a rich $5 billion in tax relief, including child tax credits that Walz said would help reduce child poverty by 25%; reductions in Social Security taxes; and one-time $1,000 income-tax credits, or rebates, for individuals making up to $75,000 and $2,000 for couples earning up to $150,000, with additional credits for dependents.

Child tax credits phase out for households with more than $50,000 in income, but child care credits are available for households making up to $249,000. Legislators should take a hard look at whether that kind of logic holds. The rebates aside, ongoing cuts would permanently reduce state revenues.

Walz also calls for $1.5 billion in new taxes and fees: a payroll tax for paid family medical leave, a metrowide sales tax of an eighth of a cent for transit, and higher taxes on capital gains. Fees for parks, boating, fishing and vehicle license tabs would increase.

In an interview with an editorial writer, Walz said this "is a big package. I make no bones about it. You're not going to be very popular proposing new taxes, but what is the alternative to pay for these things?"

The one-time surplus, he said, presents an opportunity to catch up, but more is needed for the long term. "We're looking at 80-year-old fish hatcheries," he said. "Fishing is a $4 billion industry in this state. Fee increases are what will help pay for that now and in the future." On capital gains, he said, "I have a philosophical disagreement that we shouldn't tax capital gains like other income."

Walz said "creating the best state for children" also would make Minnesota more competitive. "It's about healthy starts, a healthy climate. We're looking a little more holistically here," he said.

He is right about competitiveness. Increasingly, Minnesota is a progressive island in the Midwest. "We are an aging population in a northern climate," he said. "We are going to have to work harder to compete." And yet, price must be a consideration.

For instance, Walz and legislators should think twice about fixing school spending to the rate of inflation and about a universal free school lunch program that would include the wealthiest families in the state.

A sales tax dedicated to transit would bring much-needed stability to a critical system. Still, the administration should be prepared with a detailed plan to restore public safety to mass transit. Otherwise, what sense is there to expanding a system shunned by those it intends to serve?

Jonathan Weinhaugen, president of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce, told an editorial writer that there is much to like in the governor's budget but that he also has concerns.

On paid family leave, he said, "all the business leaders I talk to get this. We get the science, the data, that it's good for families, good for worker retention. How we get there is a whole different discussion. I urge moderation and caution. We need to ensure that smaller employers already financially stressed are not seriously impeded in providing this. It needs to be workable for families and for businesses."

The higher vehicle license tab and park fees Walz proposes are well-intentioned but are also regressive — falling hardest on working-class Minnesotans. And as other budget priorities are considered, we hope to see a more-defined emphasis on public safety to keep communities intact and revitalize downtowns, as well as a sustained focus on affordable housing.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman told an editorial writer that the governor's budget is a good first step, "but we need a lot more time to do a deep dive in each area." Aligned on basic values and a goal of "helping Minnesotans afford their lives," Hortman said lawmakers would benefit from hearing from Minnesotans. "We do learn things in testimony to make sure bills we're crafting will work," she said.

She said the more complex bills, such as paid family leave, "should go through all the necessary committees and then into conference. We want a bipartisan, bicameral group looking at final details."

That's a welcome change from a few leaders gathering privately to make critical decisions. Returning to a more-inclusive, open process should provide a bit of a brake and give lawmakers the time and space to consider what they're doing.

Mankato Free Press. February 5, 2023.

Editorial: Environment: Clean energy bill reasonable, necessary

The clean energy bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature with the support of Gov. Tim Walz has us imagining what a carbon free energy Minnesota will be like in 2040. That's a positive thought that doesn't come easily in today's world.

While many of us may not be around to see it, our children and grandchildren will, and finally, we can say we're doing something for their future instead of leaving them a planet on fire.

The legislation, whose chief Senate author was Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, stands as one of the most consequential efforts ever to preserve and protect Minnesota's pristine air, lakes and woods.

But equally important, it has widespread support among those most responsible for bringing carbon free energy about — consumers, businesses and utilities. It's also reasonable for those businesses who will bear the burden of meeting the standards, investing in infrastructure and taking risks with new technology.

They're an important player in this necessary and noble effort and deserve credit. The legislation doesn't mandate how utility companies get to their goals, and, as Frentz said, those decisions are best left to the boardrooms.

The legislation calls for energy to be carbon-free a decade earlier than the biggest utilities in Minnesota had planned. Utilities would have to be 80% carbon free by 2030, 90% carbon free and 55% renewable by 2035 and 100% carbon free by 2040.

There are exceptions. Utilities can petition the Public Utilities Commission to get a waiver for meeting their goals if costs are unreasonably high to ratepayers or the energy is not reliable. And because rural cooperatives have a starting point behind bigger utilities, they only have to reach 60% carbon free by 2030. They still have to meet the 2040 carbon free deadline.

The legislation also offers options for utilities that can't meet the standards. They can buy carbon credits from others that reduce carbon beyond their standards so in the end overall carbon is reduced. It's a market-driven system in that sense.

And there's good evidence the goals can be achieved. Minnesota's greenhouse gases declined 23% from 2005 to 2020, according to a recent report by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. That's on pace to reduce greenhouse gases by 30% by 2025, the goal the Legislature set in 2007.

Climate change is evident in Minnesota. Lakes have lost two weeks of ice cover in the last 50 years, while extreme weather has become more frequent, alternating between floods and drought.

The new green energy industries will bring hundreds of jobs to Minnesota and lower energy costs that utilities say have come down about $1 billion from 2017 to 2021 from wind energy alone.

While Republicans opposed the plan that passed by a party-line one vote in the Senate, we should remember the first clean energy and air legislation was passed on a bipartisan vote in 2007 when GOP Gov. Tim Pawlenty was in office.

Reducing greenhouse gases and other significant costs of climate change will serve every Minnesotan and make sure we leave this beautiful state for our children to enjoy as much as we did.

