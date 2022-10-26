Minneapolis Star Tribune. October 19, 2022.

Editorial: Lessons learned from Sviggum's blunder

U's Morris campus is a gem in large part because of its diverse student body.

There's a happy ending to be had in the sorry story of Steve Sviggum's theorizing about the enrollment decline at the University of Minnesota's Morris campus. That would be a sudden surge in enrollment by students who actually seek the environment that the regent questioned as possibly "too diverse."

No doubt there are other possible happy endings, as well as a few silver linings. One of them is that a meeting of the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents has gotten the public's attention. Now that the clip of a regents meeting has gone viral, more people know there is a Board of Regents. And that it holds meetings. And that the university has a campus in a place called Morris.

Another silver lining is that a student named Dylan Young, president of the Morris Campus Student Association, has achieved what must be the ambition of any student leader: to have engaged publicly in a battle of wits with a regent (or trustee, dean, president or provost) and emerged on top. Young wrote an open letter to Sviggum that was everything Sviggum's original remarks were not: reasonable, levelheaded and cogent.

"As we look towards overcoming enrollment struggles, this institution cannot turn its back on the values of equity, diversity, and inclusion out of fear and discomfort," Young wrote. "We need to embrace them." He concluded the letter by inviting Sviggum to visit Morris and have dinner with members of the campus community.

Speaking of dinner, Sviggum bowed to the inevitable on Tuesday and ate his words. After days of obstinately clinging to the public stance that he had merely asked an innocent question, he issued an apology that recognized an important fact: His intent didn't matter. Finally, he admitted that he had caused harm and took responsibility for it.

That admission, welcome as it is, may not undo the harm. His statement seemed to suggest that he had gotten the wording wrong in framing a legitimate query. A better course would have been to concede that he had betrayed a gap in his understanding of racism and privilege.

It is hard to read Sviggum's original comments about Morris any other way. Speaking to the acting Morris chancellor, Janet Schrunk Ericksen, Sviggum said that he had received letters — "two, actually" — from "friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse. They just didn't feel comfortable there."

In a phone interview, a Star Tribune reporter asked the ethnicity of the two students who had felt uncomfortable. Sviggum replied that he didn't know. Presumably, then, the two friends who wrote to Sviggum are not particularly close to him.

We'll go out on a limb and suggest that they are probably white, as is Sviggum. He didn't specify their ethnicity during the meeting, but he was speaking from the implicit perspective of a society that is assumed to be white by default. It is a view that presumes whiteness as normal.

The Morris student body is 54% white. The next largest ethnicity is Native American, at 32%, presumably because Native students need not pay tuition. The Morris website adds, though, that almost two-thirds of the student body come from backgrounds that are traditionally underserved in higher education — whether for race, socioeconomic status, disability or some other reason.

As Dylan Young argued in his letter, all of that is a strength. Together with the charm of the campus and a strong liberal arts program, diversity helps make Morris an excellent place to go to school.

In an interview that aired before he issued his apology, Sviggum protested that "I just simply asked a question. We should not be above asking questions." We hope he has now learned that some questions should be beneath him.

Mankato Free Press. October 23, 2022.

Editorial: Higher Education : Support Minnesota State budget, tuition freeze

The Minnesota State university system has unveiled a bold proposal to keep tuition in check and invest in labs and training aimed at meeting the huge demand for workers throughout the state.

But the tuition freeze has a price tag of about $75 million and is part of a larger budget request of $350 million to the Legislature that would go toward building labs and buying equipment to meet workforce needs and train students for jobs in demand.

Minnesota State Board of Trustees Chair Roger Moe knows the request is big and says the system has to "go all out." The request dwarfs the $205 million the University of Minnesota is asking for.

The best thing about the funding request is the tuition freeze, but the overall plan also calls for investing $100 million in labs and equipment for the 26-school system to react quickly to workplace job demands. The plan calls for its business and industry partners to match that money dollar for dollar.

And the second best part of the plan is that its effectiveness to grow jobs and meet the needs of employers will be specifically measured.

There's another $125 million that will be needed over the two year budget period to shore up balance sheets and cover inflationary costs.

Minnesota State Chancellor called the budget request "bold and aggressive" and it surely is all of that. The Trustees have put forth the proposal with a kind of now or never premise. They argue this investment is appropriate now when the need for workers has never been higher and the state has a $9 billion surplus. They also note if the proposal is pared down, so too should the capacity of the system. That could include closing campuses that are at low capacity.

We believe that should be looked at in any case.

Minnesota has the third largest state college system in the country, bigger than many states with higher population. The system was built at a different time to establish the colleges as economic development drivers, especially for small communities. That may be a nice idea, but one that won't be affordable in the future.

The system can point to successful programs in Mankato and around the state that quickly met the demands of new industries and new technologies. South Central College's mechatronics program is a good example. And a recent effort to train certified nursing assistants for the needs of health care industry showed how quickly the system can train workers.

The Legislature should take a serious look at the Minnesota State proposal. More workers in good-paying jobs may be a good investment in growing future surpluses for Minnesota taxpayers.

