Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 11, 2021.

Editorial: How to handle a massive surplus

Compromise and moderation will be key for Minnesota leaders.

In a dramatic reversal of fortunes, Minnesota's latest economic forecast is now projecting an almost unimaginable $7.7 billion surplus for the next budget period.

That doesn't even include the gusher of federal funds that may be coming if the U.S. Senate passes the massive Build Back Better bill that already has passed the House.

In another departure from previous surpluses, much of this one is made up of ongoing funds rather than one-time windfalls. Individual income taxes, sales taxes and corporate taxes are all posting at robust levels, with the higher tax receipts expected to continue.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said the economy is learning to adapt to the ongoing pandemic, but noted that the surplus is "out of the ordinary even in these extraordinary times." The state's fiscal position, he said, is strong enough that "we have the opportunity to take actions unimaginable last year."

The question, as always, is which actions?

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has said the funds could be used to provide ongoing paid family and medical leave, to boost child care, to improve health care and to lower energy costs, which are expected to take a heavy toll on Minnesotans this winter.

Predictably, Republicans have a different view. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said Republicans will focus on tax relief across the state.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt was among the few sounding a note of caution about ongoing commitments, urging lawmakers not to overspend or overreact. "Let's work together to decide the right approach," he said when news of the surplus was released.

We'd like to focus on that last part. There are a couple of easy compromises that legislators can tackle right off the bat when they reconvene in January.

First on the list should be the too-long-delayed $250 million in "hero pay" for frontline, essential workers who risked so much during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Democrats wanted bonuses of several hundred dollars or more to go to more to a broad base that would have included workers in health care, child care, schools, airports, groceries, courts and others. Republicans pushed for larger bonuses of more than $1,000, but limited to a smaller pool of mostly health workers, including those in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, first responders and others.

There is now ample funding to offer a meaningful bonus to a broader number of Minnesotans who provided vital services during the days when there were neither vaccines nor treatment. Coming together on this would help establish a pattern of legislative give-and-take that will be necessary to a sensible apportionment of the broader surplus.

Both sides already have mentioned proposals with substantial merit. Inflation, while falling far short of the old days of double-digit rises during the 1970s, in November reached an uncomfortable 6.8% rise over the previous year. That's no cause for panic, but it's enough for Minnesotans to feel a distinct pinch at the gas pump and grocery store. Its impact always falls hardest on those with the fewest resources.

As Miller and other Republicans suggest, tax relief is a worthy goal. We'd add that it should be targeted at middle- and lower-income Minnesotans and smaller businesses to at least ease some of those financial pressures. But that's not the only way to help. Democrats' proposals for enhanced child care, affordable housing, energy assistance and others all can be a lifeline to Minnesotans who find themselves struggling.

Schowalter is right about the opportunity in front of us. This is an unmatched chance to make lasting improvements across this state. For once, let us recognize from the outset that each side wants to do right by Minnesotans, and focus our efforts not on endless fighting, but on how to strike a proper balance among worthy proposals.

St. Cloud Times. December 10, 2021.

Editorial: With a $7.7 billion budget surplus, Minnesota needs to look at tax policy

Minnesota officials are projecting a $7.7 billion surplus in the state budget.

Where did all that extra money come from? Much of the projected surplus was thanks to higher-than expected tax revenues. Only $364 million, according to reporting from the Associated Press, was due to lower-than-expected state spending.

That means Minnesota collected more tax money than it needs to operate.

Some of the projected surplus is already spoken for in a contribution to fully fund the state's $2.7 billion budget reserve.

A surplus is always a good thing. And a full rainy day fund is even better, But a multi-billion dollar overshoot of what we thought we needed to run the state means it's time to reexamine the policies that led here to ensure we're leaving as much money as possible where it belongs - at home with the people who earned it.

A measured, long-view approach is called for. While a large surplus can be used to defend slash-and-burn tax-cutting tactics in an election season, it's not wise.

Remember that in February, Minnesota's budget forecast anticipating a $1.3 billion deficit due to the pandemic had grown to a projected $1.6 billion surplus. In 10 months, that $1.6 billion grew by more than five-fold. So anyone who claims to know for sure what the state's budget will look like over the remaining 19 months of the budget period is not to be trusted. The accuracy of the forecast will depend on the continuing pandemic, economic outlook and whatever else gets thrown at us in the coming year.

However, huge surpluses during hard times signal that scrutiny is called for. Where possible, using that money to fully fund mandates already on the books (we're looking at you, special education cross-subsidies) is step one.

Step two should be in finding out which levers of the state machine can be adjusted to reduce the projected monetary stockpile while not jeopardizing state operations.

Step three is making those adjustments to leave more money in the wallets of Minnesotans.

Then, if there's still bandwidth for more reductions, lawmakers can start to talk about business tax relief.

Of course, evaluation of state spending should be (and is) a constant part of the legislature's fiscal oversight. As needs change, so should spending. Where waste is found, it should be eradicated.

Constituents should not expect perfection in this rebalancing, however. The recent past have been overflowing with proof that predicting the future with precision is impossible. And, just like Minnesota families and businesses, it makes sense for the state to have a reasonable financial cushion against uncertainty.

Still, if we're able to be above water to the tune of more than $7 billion in one of the most tumultuous times of the century, Minnesota needs to look at ways to keep more would-be tax money in the hands of its residents.

Mankato Free Press. December 13, 2021.

Editorial: Efforts to learn history boosts understanding

Recognizing Minnesota's connection to the Indigenous people who lived here well before settlers came is key to understanding our heritage more completely. Recent efforts to educate about Native Americans' ties to the land are another step in the right direction to accomplishing that feat.

A group of young Lakota from the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota recently traveled to western Minnesota to take part in harvesting a buffalo. The event's goal, with an animal provided by Sleepy Bison Acres of Sleepy Eye, was to further a youth organization's mission to restore the American buffalo's sacred role in Lakota history.

The Lakota reverence for the buffalo, with prayers and ceremony as an integral part of the harvest, and their resolve to eat or use the whole animal was part of the educational process used during the Dec. 5 event. Teaching youth about the hows and whys of their cultural traditions was made richer by having them take part in the experience.

And just north of south-central Minnesota in Shakopee, a new trail is being developed as a collaborative effort among the city, Scott County, the Scott County Historical Society, Three Rivers Park District and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community — a partnership known as the Shakopee Cultural Consortium.

Their goal is to make the Shakopee Riverfront Cultural Trail not only a draw to anyone visiting the area, but an educational opportunity to build understanding of Dakota culture and the land. The downtown segment is to connect to the existing Minnesota Valley State Trail.

Details of the 2½-mile trail plan aren't finalized yet, but it is to highlight a Dakota village and early European settlement with the theme: "Many people, many paths, one river." Kiosks along the way will feature artwork and written information, with the text to be provided in Dakota, English, Spanish and Somali.

Much of the emphasis of the new trail will be on the Dakota people who inhabited the region, often living along the banks of the Minnesota River. The group will be looking for about $7.3 million in state funding to help shore up the banks of the river to be able to complete the trail and make it accessible.

The project is one that will serve the state well, just as other efforts have, such as funding of the permanent Dakota exhibit at the Traverse des Sioux Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter.

During the last couple of decades or so, great strides have been made to recognize the overall history of the state and the different voices that must be heard to make the story complete. Listening to those voices now and widely educating all Minnesotans about where we've come from enriches all who live here today.

