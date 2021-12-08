Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 1, 2021.

Editorial: Biden brings good news to Minnesota

Infrastructure investments will yield generational benefits.

Minnesota stands to benefit from the recently passed, bipartisan infrastructure bill in a way that simply would not have been possible without federal resources.

Despite all of its own investments in recent years, the state still has more than 5,000 roads and 600 bridges badly in need of repairs and updating. There will be money for transit systems, water sewer systems and the broadband access that parts of the state have lacked for too long.

How much? Try $4.5 billion for highways alone in the next five years. Another $300 million for bridges in the same time span, along with $800 million for public transportation, $680 million for water projects and $100 million for broadband. Those are real, substantial investments that will pay dividends for years to come.

President Joe Biden visited Dakota County Technical College on Tuesday to highlight one of the largest investments in infrastructure in modern history, but also to send an urgent signal that more must be done. Both messages should be heeded.

This country has been coasting for decades on the investments made by earlier generations. Aging ports, rundown bridges, potholed roads and the lack of broadband all have hindered economic growth even in good times. Other countries, meanwhile, have been forging ahead. China in particular, Biden has said, has outpaced the U.S. for the better part of two decades on such investments.

"This has been the dream for years," Gov. Tim Walz told an editorial writer shortly before Biden's visit. "I ran (for governor) on the idea that we had to do something about aging infrastructure. But we did not have the resources necessary as a state. This speeds things up by decades.

"As someone who served on the transportation committee (in Congress), let me just say this is a really big deal. I supported the infrastructure package when (former President Donald) Trump proposed it, and I support it now. This is some of the best news we've had all the way around this year."

One of the reasons Biden chose Dakota County Technical College was to shine a light on one particular investment: training for skilled workers in trades. This is a component all too often overlooked but critical to the success of these projects. As some have put it, America also needs to invest in "human infrastructure."

Skilled tradespeople are becoming a scarce commodity, and anything that can be done to make such training more accessible and affordable to Americans and Minnesotans will also pay dividends across the societal spectrum. "We badly need to train more workers in skilled trades," Walz told an editorial writer. "We're literally looking at a decade or more worth of work here. We need the projects, but we also need the workers, and these will be good-paying jobs. The return on this kind of economic investment will be massive."

During his visit to the school, Biden said, "Places like this are going to train the next generation of workers to do the jobs that my infrastructure law and our Build Back Better Act are going to put into even greater demand. We're going to need more qualified people, and we're talking about students learning how to repair electric vehicles and batteries and drive trucks."

Just as necessary as workforce training funding are subsidies in the Build Back Better bill now headed to the Senate that will cap child care at 7% of a family's income. These may not qualify as "hard infrastructure" but are vital to fully enabling workers.

It is unfortunate that not a single Republican from Minnesota's congressional delegation voted for either the infrastructure bill or Build Back Better. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., also voted against the infrastructure package, and she was absent from the Biden gathering, choosing instead to hold a virtual town.

There are some things that should go beyond partisan politics, and infrastructure historically has been one of those. The projects being planned will be of benefit to Republican as well as Democratic congressional districts, and should have drawn more support.

Mankato Free Press. December 6, 2021.

Editorial: Times call for safety measures

As the Foo Fighters' song says, "It's times like these you learn to live again."

In this time, during the pandemic, the band put those words into action and pulled out of playing at the University of Minnesota stadium in 2022 because management there wouldn't require the audience to be vaccinated.

Living safely is what these times call for.

The band isn't alone. Elvis Costello canceled his concert at Mystic Lake and played instead at First Avenue last month because the downtown Minneapolis nightclub required proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Closer to home at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, the popular Christmas in Christ Chapel event during the weekend required that adult audience members be vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative test. The same goes for "Weird Al" Yankovic's upcoming July concert at the Mankato civic center's Grand Hall.

More Minnesota acts, venues, bars and restaurants are requiring such proof so that they can continue to operate as safely as possible and keep producing revenue.

Taking such measures not only makes patronizing such places less of a health risk, but it's an economic move that ensures continued operation.

Being the host of a super spreader event is not the best publicity for an establishment that wants to bring back business. And some customers just prefer not to visit places for a long duration where unvaccinated people are allowed to mix with the vaccinated, especially without a mask requirement.

As the new omicron variant nips at our heels, safety in public places should become even a higher priority. The variant, already in Minnesota, is believed to be even more transmissible than delta. So far vaccinated people who've been infected with omicron have suffered milder symptoms. Yet another reason to get shots and boosters.

Living our lives in these times means making reasonable adjustments to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe.

St. Cloud Times. December 3, 2021.

Editorial: Everyone has a role in supporting better mental health care

Mental health care in Central Minnesota is not what it should be. Just like everywhere else in the United States.

The gaps in the system that leave people untreated, unacknowledged and unsupported during a crisis, much less when struggling at a lower alert level, are wide. They've been around for decades and the solutions are not simple, easy or inexpensive.

That's the bad news. The good news is how far the efforts to narrow that gaps have come recently in Central Minnesota.

Community leaders, both individuals and organizations, have taken on the challenge, putting more pieces in place to help people when hope wanes. The efforts have been impressive, including the subject of these stories and others that Times reporters have been privileged to tell in the recent past:

CentraCare opens new space intended to improve emergency behavioral health care

— United Way launches mental health initiative in face of unprecedented demand in St. Cloud

— Waiting weeks for a mental health appointment? You don't have to with urgent care program

— Central Minnesota Mental Health Center expands, prepares for further growth

— St. Cloud police, mental health expert pair up to provide collaborative care

Gaps in access, affordability and timely treatment options still exist. But it's hard to say the St. Cloud community is ignoring the need.

Building on that organizational progress is vital.

More vital, however, is continuing to normalize mental health struggles. Stigmatization of mental health issues, which happens routinely in all cultures, is unhelpful. Put more pointedly, by discouraging treatment shaming can lead to suffering and potential tragedy: lost lives, suicides, broken relationships, shattered work records, poverty, self-harm, substance abuse and physical illness.

Just as we've become more able to talk openly about devastating physical diagnoses (didn't we all have that one relative who could only utter the word "cancer" in a strained whisper?) it's vital that people with mental health issues are allowed to be "out" about them. They need to know that their job won't be at risk if they need an hour off to see a therapist, just like the would to see an orthopedist. They need to know they won't be whispered about in the other room at family gatherings if someone finds out they take prescribed antidepressants. They need to believe that they will continue to be trusted to do important things like care for their children or perform their work.

This is a call to action for the rest of us, those who haven't been helping with all the forward steps Central Minnesota is taking toward providing better mental health care. It's a call to understanding and grace for people going through a hard thing, and acknowledging that mental health struggles are no more or less shameful than physical health problems.

That basic approach, which boils down to "do unto others as you'd have done to you," is a social solution that supports the organizational fixes being built and strengthened to help Central Minnesotans. It's what we can all do: Be aware, be helpful and most of all, be nonjudgmental.

Because staying in the closet about psychological struggles carries too high a price: nontreatment, which leads inevitably to ruined lives.

