Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 16, 2021.

Editorial: Find new ways to transport school kids

It was an issue before the pandemic, and new approaches are needed.

For too many Minnesota districts and students, there just aren't enough drivers these days to make the wheels of the needed number of school buses go round and round.

In Minneapolis, public school officials offered $3,000 hiring bonuses and higher wages to attract drivers. When school started earlier this month in St. Paul, about 10,000 students had their start times changed or lost bus service altogether because the district didn't have enough drivers.

Due to the shortages, other Minnesota districts have been forced to find alternatives to traditional busing. To make up for the dearth of drivers, they've required longer walks for kids, reimbursed parents for mileage or paid for other means of transportation. In Massachusetts this week, the governor called in the National Guard to help with school bus routes.

The COVID-19 pandemic clearly exacerbated already severe school bus driver shortages, but the problem existed well before the coronavirus hit in 2020. Without enough staff, bus transportation isn't sustainable the way it is currently organized. That means school districts and families must rethink a system that has become too reliant on an older, part-time workforce.

A recent survey confirmed that the driver shortage is a problem not only in Minnesota but throughout the country. Information gathered by the National School Transportation Association (NSTA) and two other trade associations found that the lack of both in-district and contract school bus operators is "unprecedented."

NSTA officials cite numerous reasons for the shortages, verified by their survey respondents' answers. Some drivers were furloughed during the COVID-19 school closures in 2020 and found other jobs or decided to retire. Bus drivers must have commercial driver's licenses, so they're often not easy to hire immediately. During the pandemic, departments of motor vehicles were closed or had limited operations, so potential drivers couldn't get road tests or update their qualifications.

Pay, hours and lack of benefits also were factors. Many drivers are older, part-time workers who worked morning and afternoon shifts with unpaid breaks in between. Kelly Gibbons, executive director of Service Employees International Union Local 284, said the driver shortage will get worse until pay and benefits improve.

During a news conference this week, Gibbons said drivers should be paid more, allowed to work more hours, and be eligible for unemployment benefits when schools are shut down for weeks or months at a time. According to salary.com, the median annual wage for a school bus driver in Minnesota is around $36,000 per year. But compensation isn't the whole story.

Health and safety concerns also affect driver recruitment. During the pandemic, drivers have been concerned about carrying around busloads of kids who could be carriers — especially those children under the age of 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated.

Safety is one of the reasons such an expansive school busing system developed over time, with some students needing to travel farther away from home to attend various schools or programs.

School leaders have tried a variety of approaches to get kids to school and back home, including raising pay, asking and sometimes paying parents to drive students, and transporting smaller groups of kids in passenger vans. School also have offered bus cards for public transportation and worked with taxi or other ride-sharing services.

Expanding those options — and coming up with other alternatives — must be part of a new school transportation solution. Even after the pandemic ends, shortages may still exist, especially if a healthy economy offers plenty of job opportunities for those who might otherwise get behind the wheel.

___

Mankato Free Press. September 21, 2021.

Editorial: Bipartisanship starts with Purple Caucus

Minnesota government works best when it's bipartisan, so it's good news to see both new Minnesota Senate caucus leaders reference the "Purple Caucus" in their introductory press conferences.

The little known Purple Caucus is a group of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate who meet together to build relationships so important in getting things done in a bipartisan manner. Begun in 2011, it was fading away in 2017 when its founder DFL Sen. Roger Reinert, of Duluth, left office after one term, according to a report in MinnPost.

New Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, joined the caucus with Reinert about 12 years ago and says he sees it as a good way to build relationships but also respect. He sees it as a way to respectfully disagree with Democrats. New Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, also mentioned the caucus saying it was a reason she can work well with Miller. She worried, however, if Miller's caucus would follow his lead.

Reinert says the "purple" he referred to in the caucus name was not the "red and blue" blend one would think of when thinking of party colors with Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red).

Rather, it was taken from his Navy reservist days when different branches of the government would have to join forces for an intelligence mission. They were called Purple Units.

But the decade-long history of the caucus has very little to show, it seems, in terms of bipartisan legislation. That's not a reason to disband it. Any kind of reasonable discussion where party members are not pre-occupied with grandstanding for political talking points must be encouraged.

The bigger issue for both sides is to realize most Minnesotans are not as partisan as the parties that are meant to represent them. We'd rather see compromises and things get done than hearing why we shouldn't vote for the other candidate. We suspect Miller's constituents in Winona and Lopez Franzen's constituents in Edina would feel the same.

And there will be plenty of chances to put this new spirit of bipartisanship to work. We need a bipartisan bonding bill with significant needs around the state from small-town wastewater treatment plants to aging university buildings that need new roofs or reconstruction. A stable transportation funding stream would help us catch up on the backlog of outstate maintenance projects and expansion of highways where congestion is costing motorists and businesses time and money.

And now it looks like the Legislature will have to rework use-of-deadly-force laws after a court ruled the law doesn't pass constitutional muster. The emotional topic of policing and its use as a major campaign theme will be a challenging issue on which to forge a compromise, but it is one of the most important issues facing Minnesota.

Democrats and Republicans should look to Minnesota history to get a feel for how bipartisanship works. Up until the 1970s, Minnesota legislators didn't carry party labels behind their names. They could caucus as "liberals" or "conservatives" depending on the issues. This type of caucusing created a number of innovative public policy initiatives such as equalizing property taxes and K-12 education funding.

Minnesotans know most issues are not black and white. We urge the Senate leaders and all legislators to see more purple.

END