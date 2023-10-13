Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Edina police could get a substation at the Southdale Center mall.

The proposal to build a mall substation — similar to the Bloomington police substation at the Mall of America — comes after two incidents of gunfire at Southdale in 2023, and as the city approves scores of apartments around the mall. Police used to work at Southdale but have not been posted at the mall for years, according to the department.

"As activity continues to increase in the area and Southdale prioritizes redevelopment of their property the time is right to renew the partnership," Police Chief Todd Milburn said in a statement submitted to the Edina City Council.

The mall has been locked down twice this year because of gunfire.

An apparently accidental gunshot inside the mall in January left one man hurt and spooked shoppers. In April, gunfire outside led to a mall-wide lockdown.

The Edina City Council is set to vote on the proposal Tuesday.

According to the proposed agreement, Southdale would pay the city $120,000 in 2024 for the police presence, with 3% increases in 2025 and 2026.

The mall would build a police substation across from the Hennepin County Service Center, amid other renovations this year. Edina would rent the space for $10 per year.

The city has proposed stationing two "retail crime investigators" at Southdale who would be solely assigned to the mall. Those officers would only respond to calls outside the mall in case of emergencies.