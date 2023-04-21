A 31-year-old Edina man was arrested on a warrant and charged Thursday with the rape of a woman last September in a Dinkytown parking ramp.

Emmett Chuckie Dixon is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is a registered predatory offender on probation for a 2019 third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction.

Dixon was being held Friday in lieu of $750,000 bail at the Hennepin County jail. An attorney was not listed in court documents.

According to the charges, Minneapolis police received a sexual assault report and met with the woman early on the morning of Sept. 18 near the Kollege Klub bar. She was "crying and in great fear," and said she thought she was internally bleeding, the complaint says.

The woman told police that she and friends had gone to a party at a University of Minnesota fraternity before walking to Dinkytown for pizza and hanging out at a friend's nearby apartment. She drank and got tired, so a friend called her an Uber.

When the ride arrived, the woman said, she didn't feel comfortable getting in alone, so she tried to return to the apartment, using the call box to be let back in. While she was waiting, the complaint says, a black sedan pulled up and a man she did not know — later identified as Dixon — yelled at her to get in his car. She refused.

According to the complaint, Dixon parked his car, walked up to her and told her again to get in his car. When she said no, he pulled her by the arm and forced her to go to the parking ramp. She said he raped her as she begged him to stop, forcing her down onto the concrete before he ran away and drove off. She stumbled to the sidewalk and collapsed.

A passerby stopped to help the woman and called 911. The woman also called her mother, who described her as distraught. A sexual assault examination at the hospital found lacerations consistent with forcible penetration.

Video surveillance corroborated the woman's account of the initial interaction before they went to the secluded location. The video wasn't clear enough to identify Dixon or his vehicle, but the car is seen circling the block and returning to the woman, who was sitting alone near the sidewalk.

DNA testing from the examination matched the suspect and was confirmed using another DNA sample from Dixon, who refused to give a statement to police. Dixon's probation officer confirmed that the suspect's wife drives a black BMW sedan.