It's been just over a year since Edina police got their first electric squad car: a Ford Mustang Mach-E, which came about a year after neighboring Eden Prairie added a Tesla to the police fleet. But with Edina planning to eventually have an all-electric fleet, the department is moving toward more advanced vehicle chargers.

Earlier this month, the Edina City Council approved spending $23,500 from the city's sustainability fund to install the wiring and other infrastructure to support a "level 2" electric vehicle charger, which promises to charge cars in about half the time it takes now.