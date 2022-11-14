Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 25-year-old Eden Prairie man is due in court Monday on allegations that he killed one of his passengers when he crashed after feeling police from a Mall of America parking lot.

Abdeljabar A. Sharif was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Friday with causing a death while fleeing police, criminal vehicular homicide, illicit drug possession and two other related offenses in connection with the crash that occurred late in the afternoon last Tuesday.

Sharif remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Abdikadir M. Issack, 23, of Willmar, Minn., died in the crash shortly after 4 p.m. on an entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 494 from Lindau Lane.

Sharif and a second passenger, Kanani Mekonen Legese, 20, of Minneapolis, suffered minor injuries, the State Patrol said.

Minnesota court records show that Sharif has been convicted 12 times for thefts involving vehicles or other items, and once each for burglary, illicit drugs and receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to the Bloomington mall after a license plate scanner at a parking ramp entrance identified a car as stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle on the ground level of the West ramp, but the driver fled on Lindau Lane to the Interstate 494 on-ramp, where he struck a guardrail and then an overpass pillar. Issack, who was a front-seat passenger, was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency medical responders took Sharif to HCMC, where police seized a flashlight from under his clothing that contained 92 fentanyl pills.