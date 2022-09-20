There's nothing like a game pitting No. 1 and No. 2 to answer this burning question: Who's No. 1?

The answer is: Eden Prairie.

The Eagles, then No. 2, defeated Lakeville South, then No. 1, 21-6 on Friday. That lifted them to the top spot in the Metro Top 10, compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune, and dropped the Cougars to No. 4. Eden Prairie's first defense of its No. 1 ranking comes soon; the Eagles play at No. 8 Rosemount on Thursday night.

The latest Metro Top 10 rankings, with Paulsen's comments:

1. Eden Prairie (3-0): def. No. 1 Lakeville South 21-6. The Eagles did what no one has been able to do for three seasons: shut down the Cougars' vaunted power-T attack.

2. Maple Grove (3-0): def. No. 5 Minnetonka 41-27. Yes, we know senior QB Jacob Kilzer can throw, but is he more dangerous as a runner? He ran for 131 yards and four TDs vs. the Skippers.

3. Prior Lake (3-0): def. Edina 24-9. The Lakers are undefeated this late into the season for the first time in two decades.

4. Lakeville South (2-1): lost to Eden Prairie 21-6. I've got to believe that Cougars coach Ben Burk, a thoughtful and erudite man, is secretly relieved that his team's winning streak, which had reached 23 games, is over.

5. Stillwater (3-0): def. Roseville 42-7. Should the Ponies be ranked higher? After opening with a narrow victory over Centennial, they've blown out two straight foes and looked unstoppable doing it.

6. Woodbury (3-0): def. Eagan 23-14. The Royals could put up gaudier numbers, but as coach Andy Hill told Star Tribune writer Ron Haggstrom, "We aren't chasing stats this year, we're chasing wins."

7. Shakopee (2-1): def. Farmington 35-0. Senior RB Jadon Hellerud is woefully underrated. He took over at QB last year after then-starter Dominic Jackson was injured and kept the Sabers afloat.

8. Rosemount (3-0): def. Lakeville North 28-7. Playing typically stingy defense, the Irish have their biggest test when they host No. 1 Eden Prairie on Thursday. They'll give a good account of themselves.

9. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 3-0): def. Cretin-Derham Hall 34-0. The Cadets have allowed just seven points and have a shutout streak of nine quarters alive.

10. Hutchinson (4A, 3-0): The Hutchinson football venue gets renamed Rostberg Stadium on Friday in honor of the school's longtime father-son coaching duo, Grady (1970-98) and Andy (1999-present), who have coached a total of six state champions.

On the cusp: Forest Lake (3-0), Elk River (5A, 3-0).