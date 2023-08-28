Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Sanuwave Health Inc., an Eden Prairie-based wound care company, plans to join the Nasdaq stock exchange in a merger deal with a special purpose acquisition company.

Sanuwave will merge with Houston-based SEP Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company that is traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

The combined company will have an enterprise value of $127.5 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Sanuwave has two FDA-approved devices that use patented energy transfer technologies for wound healing and other conditions. Its lead product is the UltraMIST system.

"This is the next step in putting the company on sound footing that will allow us to focus on rapid, profitable growth and to garner an equity valuation commensurate with our performance," Sanuwave CEO Morgan Frank said in a statement.

Frank was named CEO of the company in May.

Sanuwave is currently listed on an over-the-counter exchange.

Earlier this month Sanuwave reported second-quarter revenue of $4.7 million, an increase of 20% from a year ago.