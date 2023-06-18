Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 14-6 on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.

Michael Harris II went 5 for 5 and scored three times for Atlanta, which erased a 5-0 deficit. Harris and Ozzie Albies each hit a three-run drive, helping the Braves increasing their major league-leading total to 126 homers.

Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia each had two of the team's 18 hits. Charlie Morton (6-6) was charged with three earned runs and five hits in five innings in the win.

Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs for last-place Colorado, which has lost five straight and 11 of 14 overall. Chase Anderson (0-1) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in three-plus innings.

Atlanta closed to 5-3 on Rosario's 12th homer, a three-run drive to right-center in the second. Rosario, who has homered in four straight games, added an RBI single in the third.

The Braves then grabbed the lead with three in the fourth. Harris doubled and Ronald Acuña Jr. walked before Albies connected for his 17th homer, making it 7-5 and chasing Anderson.

Harris hit his sixth homer off Matt Carasiti in the fifth, and Rosario made it 12-5 with a two-run shot in the sixth against Brent Suter.

Atlanta scored 40 runs in the four-game sweep.

MAKING MOVES

The Braves designated infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment hours before his father was set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch on Father's Day.

Culberson, a 34-year-old from Rome, Georgia, was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not appeared in any games since his promotion.

After Culberson was let go, Harris' father took care of the first pitch at Truist Park.

Catcher Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Gwinnett.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (4-6, 7.29 ERA) will open a three-game series against Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA) at Cincinnati on Monday.

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (7-2, 4.12 ERA) starts Tuesday in Philadelphia against LHP Ranger Suárez (1-2, 3.82 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series.

