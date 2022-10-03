Ed Sheeran, England's stadium king, will return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 12 as part of the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour.

He returns to the States on May 6 in Arlington, Texas. These will be among his first U.S. gigs in five years.

Sheeran is supporting his 2021 album, "=," featuring the hits "Bad Habits" and "Shivers." The current trek started in April in Dublin. He already has performed to more than 3 million fans on the Mathematics Tour.

His 260-concert Divide Tour (2017-2019) set the all-time tour records for total attendance (8.7 million) and highest gross ($776.2 million). Sheeran entertained 49,359 fans at the Vikings stadium in 2018 as part of that tour.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. His five studio albums have earned him all kinds of trophies, including six Brit Awards (including album and songwriter of the year) and four Grammys (including song of the year for "Thinking Out Loud").

Opening Sheeran's Minneapolis concert will be Khalid and Cat Burns.

Sheeran is using the verified fan system for ticketing. Registration is available now through 9 p.m. Oct. 9. The verified-fan presale will run from 10 a.m. Oct. 12 until 10 p.m. Oct. 13. Public sales will begin 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at ticketmaster.com. American Express cardholders have special access from noon Oct. 12 through 10 p.m. Oct. 13.